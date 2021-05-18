The father of the child of a Woodland woman shot dead last year faces a number of charges in connection with Brittany Thuney’s death in Kelso, police reported last week.
The Kelso Police Department reported on May 6 they had arrested Kyle Belenski on charges of evidence tampering, obstruction of law enforcement, making false statements, and violation of a no-contact order. Kyle Belenski is the son of Scott Belenski, 60, who on May 15, 2020, shot and killed Thuney, 31, before turning the gun on himself.
According to law enforcement, Thuney was dropping her 7-year-old daughter off for visitation with the child’s father, Kyle Belenski. Thuney was then followed by Scott Belenski who shot her multiple times near the intersection of Bloyd Street and 18th Avenue North in Kelso.
Thuney escaped the ambush, and drove to a convenience store on Allen Street, police said, though Scott Belenski followed her. He shot and killed her and then shot himself.
Kelso police have been investigating the murder-suicide since the shooting and took Kyle Belenski into custody without incident on May 6. Police did not report what led to the charges he now faces.
Police stated the investigation is still open.
