Woodland City Councilor Mike Benjamin has resigned his post but may be making a move to the city’s planning commission as the rest of city council looks to appoint a short-term replacement to fill out the rest of his term.
Woodland Mayor Will Finn announced that Benjamin would be resigning during the council’s July 15 meeting. Though Benjamin did not give a reason for resignation himself, Finn referenced struggles to work council’s schedule into Benjamin’s when making the announcement.
Instead, Benjamin’s name is up for appointment to the Woodland Planning Commission, according to documents posted online ahead of council’s Aug. 5 meeting. Of two applicants, Benjamin was recommended by the mayor — former planning commission member Tel Jensen also applied.
Jensen had recently been at the center of controversy brought on by some members of the community on whether or not he should have his appointment renewed. Ultimately that appointment was not renewed, though he was encouraged by a few councilors to apply for the opening.
A decision on the planning commission appointment was to be made during the Aug. 5 meeting, past The Reflector’s press deadline. The commission meets on the third Wednesday of the month, compared to council’s meetings which are on the first and third Monday of every month.
Benjamin’s resignation was effective July 31. According to an announcement from the city, councilors will be hosting interviews of applicants during their Aug. 19 meeting, potentially selecting a replacement that evening.
The term will run through Nov. 26, according to the announcement, when the results of the 2019 election are certified. As candidate filing for this year’s election has already passed, an approved appointment would not be able to run for the upcoming full four-year term in most circumstances. Monte Smith filed to run for the seat and currently is the only one in the running for it, making him the likely successor come November. Benjamin had initially filed but dropped out later in the week.
Benjamin’s term from June 2018 through July 2019 was his second time as an appointment to council following resignations of past members. For his latest term he replaced council Matt Jacobs, and in 2015 he replaced Scott Perry, eventually losing the election to Jacobs for the Position 7 seat that year.
