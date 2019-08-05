Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews are currently working to rehabilitate a combined total of nearly 15 miles of pavement along southbound I-5 and on both directions of I-205.
“Preserving our infrastructure isn’t exciting, but it’s necessary,” WSDOT project engineer Devin Reck stated in a department news release. “Cracks, rutting and potholes are signs these highways have seen better days. This work will extend the life of the highway, providing a smoother surface and a safer ride for all travelers.”
During construction, contractor crews will remove and replace concrete panels along both directions of I-205 and along southbound I-5. Crews will also grind off the top layer of asphalt and lay down new asphalt in several sections and along shoulder and ramp areas within the project limits.
Travelers should expect nighttime single and double lane closures, on both highways, along with intermittent on- and off-ramp closures along I-205.
On I-5, crews will be working on southbound lanes between the State Route 502 interchange and Northeast 139th Street. On I-205, crews will be working on both directions, between the I-5/I-205 split to the Oregon/Washington state line.
In an effort to reduce delays to travelers and increase safety for our crews, this work is being done at night, when traffic volumes are low. Travelers should slow down through work zones.
The $3.5-million-dollar pavement rehabilitation project is scheduled for completion in fall 2019.
— WSDOT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.