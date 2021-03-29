The Clark County Amateur Radio Club (CCARC) is set to offer a free amateur radio licensing course in April. The four-session course will prepare students for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Technician licensing exam which will be offered upon completion of the course. The Technician level radio operator’s license is the first of three amateur licenses offered by the FCC. Each license has increased levels of operator privileges.
All COVID protocols will be observed for this in-person course. Masks are required, as is social distancing and area sanitation.
Classes consist of two Friday night and two Saturday morning sessions on April 9, 10, 16 and 17 and will be held in Washougal. Friday night sessions are from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday mornings are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the last Saturday session, the FCC Technician exam will be offered. The course is free, but there will be an FCC-required $15 testing fee for the exam. It is suggested students purchase, or have access to, the ARRL Ham Radio License Manual, Level 1, Technician, fourth edition. The study guide may be purchased from the instructor for $27 or online from the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) or Amazon.
This course is open to all, there are no age limits. Pre-registration is required and no walk-ins will be allowed. To register you must contact the instructor Delvin Bunton at (360) 256-9122 or via email at ns7u@arrl.net. More information is also available online at w7aia.org.
