Interim Clark County Manager Kathleen Otto is seeking to fill two positions on the volunteer Community Action Advisory Board.
Positions on the board include a low-income representative and community representative from Clark County’s fourth district, which encompasses Camas, Washougal, Brush Prairie, Battle Ground, Yacolt and other unincorporated areas in East Clark County.
Term periods are three years, ending Dec. 31, 2023. Incumbents have the opportunity for re-appointment to two additional three-year terms.
Low-income representatives are defined as any person who is nominated by a group who is low-income such as tenants of a low-income housing complex or an agency that serves people who are low income such as the Council for the Homeless or Share.
The 12-member advisory board makes recommendations about local government funding for basic needs, self sufficiency and housing programs.
Clark County is looking to diversify the board composition and encourages people with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to apply, especially those from historically oppressed or underserved communities.
Interested residents must submit an application and résumé to Rebecca Royce, Clark County Community Services, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or rebecca.royce@clark.wa.gov.
The application deadline is Monday, Jan. 25.
