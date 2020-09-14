A Castle Rock man faces attempted murder and robbery charges after he allegedly cut the throat of an acquaintance who was trying to help him locate his truck and girlfriend, court records show.
Mark Laurila, 51, appeared in Clark County Superior Court Sept. 11 on counts of first-degree murder and robbery and a charge of vehicle theft, according to court records.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Laurila’s arrest, shortly before 5 a.m. Sept. 10 responded to the 4500 block of Northwest 324th street in response of a man “bleeding profusely” in front of the caller’s door. The victim had “numerous lacerations to his upper body and throat,” the affidavit stated, with the reporting officer saying the victim’s trachea was visible from one of the wounds.
Though with apparent damage to his vocal chords, the victim was able to state that Laurila was an acquaintance, who had contacted the victim to help him look for his car and girlfriend near ilani, according to the affidavit. After the victim pulled over on a back road to relieve himself, he said Laurila attacked him, saying when Laurila drew a knife he feared his intentions were to kill him. Laurila allegedly stole the victim’s truck and headed off, with the victim noting he was living in a transient camp in Longview.
The victim was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center with multiple stab wounds, the worst of which to his throat, according to the affidavit. The wounds, and additional lacerations on his hands and arms, appeared to show the victim was defending himself as Laurila allegedly attacked, according to the affidavit.
Laurila was detained after 6:25 a.m. that day, according to the affidavit, driving the stolen truck. The police report added a search of Luarila’s phone showed him texting his son that if the victim continued to drive on side roads he would cut the victim’s throat and steal his money and truck.
Laurila had bail set at $200,000 and was scheduled for an appearance in court Sept. 14.
