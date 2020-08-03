St. Helens

The Lava Dome near the Tulutson Glacier inside the crater of Mt. St. Helens is seen from the South Rim Tuesday afternoon 40 years and 72 days after the mountains eruption.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the May of 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. To mark the year, The Reflector contributor Jared Wenzelburger accepted an opportunity to summit the volcano with a group of fellow climbers on Tuesday, July 18. Mount St. Helens is open for climbing most of the year, though a $15 permit is required in the spring, summer and fall months. Learn more at bit.ly/3gssPBo

St. Helens

Mt. Adams sets the backdrop as hikers rest along the south rim of Mt. St. Helens on July 28.
St. Helens

Mt. Rainier beacons above Spirit Lake seen from the south rim of Mt. St. Helens on July 28.
St. Helens

The sun shines above Mt. Adams seen from Monitor Ridge on Mt. St. Helens on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.