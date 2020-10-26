The cities of Woodland and Camas along with Clark County are accepting applications to fill three positions on the Clark County Arts Commission. The county is looking for a volunteer to fill the position for a member of the business community, and Camas and Woodland are looking to fill the seats representing their respective jurisdictions.
All positions are for four-year terms and begin immediately. The commission typically meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month on the sixth floor of the Public Service Center located at 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver. However, meetings are currently virtual due to the pandemic.
The Arts Commission is made up of 11 volunteer members. Each participating city appoints one member and the county manager appoints three members representing the arts, arts education and business communities.
Here is how to apply for the open positions:
Business representative: Submit a letter and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666. Applications may also can be faxed to (360) 397-6058 or emailed to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov
Woodland: Submit a letter and résumé to Clerk/Treasurer, Mari Ripp, PO Box 9, Woodland, WA 98674 or to rippm@ci.woodland.wa.us
Camas: Submit a letter and résumé to administration@cityofcamas.us or call (360) 834-6864.
Application deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20.
Learn more about the Clark County Arts Commission at clarkcountyartscommission.com/.
