Democratic candidate for Washington’s Third Congressional District Carolyn Long did not let social distancing requirements prevent her from speaking more or less in person to would-be constituents as she hosted two drive-in town halls in Clark County last week.
Long hosted events at 54°40′ BEER in Washougal on Oct. 12 and at the IAFF Local 452 Vancouver Firefighters hall on Oct. 14, where attendees could ask questions of the candidate from the isolation of their vehicles. About three dozen vehicles lined the field behind the firefighters union hall during the Oct. 14 event.
The second-time challenger to unseat U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, has hosted mostly virtual events in the 2020 election due to restrictions in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, though she touted hosting dozens of in-person events during the prior election cycle in 2018.
