Christmas tree permits for the 2019 season will be available for purchase online beginning Thursday, Nov. 14. Permits are $5 per tree with a limit of five permits per household. 

Christmas tree permits purchased online will need to be printed to be valid. Those that wish to purchase and print permits online can do so at openforest.fs.usda.gov.

This year, the Gifford Pinchot National Forest is one of 13 national forests offering permits. 

In-person Christmas tree permits will be available at local Forest Service offices and participating vendors between Nov. 14 and Dec. 24. All Forest Service offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 28.

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest offices and locations are:

• Gifford Pinchot National Forest Headquarters 

Fort Vancouver Visitor Center

 

1501 E Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661;

(360) 891-5001

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Adams Ranger District

 

2455 Highway 141, Trout Lake, WA 98650;

(509) 395-3400

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Cowlitz Valley Ranger District

10024 US Hwy 12, Randle, WA 98377; (360) 497-1100

 

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Closed for lunch 12 to 1.)

 • Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument

 

42218 NE Yale Bridge Road, Amboy, WA 98607;

(360) 449-7800

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In-person permits are also available at all of the

following vendor locations:

Amboy, WA – Amboy Market (360) 247-5421

 

Amboy, WA – Chelatchie Prairie General Store

(360) 247-5529 

Cougar, WA – Lakeside Country Store (360) 238-5202 

Cougar, WA – Cougar Store (360) 238-5228 

Cougar, WA – Lone Fir Resort (360) 238-5210 

 

Kalama, WA – Kalama Spirits and Tobacco

(360) 673-4991 

Carson, WA – Wind River Market (509) 427-5565 

 

Home Valley, WA – Home Valley General Store

(509) 427-4015 

 

Trout Lake, WA – Little Mountain (True Value) Hardware (509) 395-2773 

 

Stevenson, WA – Main St. Convenience Store

(open 24 hours) (509) 427-5653 

Ashford, WA - Ashford General Store (360) 569-2377 

Ashford, WA - Ashford Valley Grocery (360) 569-2560 

Elbe, WA – Elbe Junction (360) 524-7707

Elbe, WA - Elbe Mall (360) 569-2772 

Packwood, WA – Blanton’s Market (360) 494-6101 

Randle, WA – Fischer’s Market (360) 497-5355 

Randle, WA – Randle One Stop (360) 497-3261 

Kelso, WA - Sportsman’s Warehouse (360) 423-2600 

Vancouver, WA - Sportsman’s Warehouse (360) 604-8000

For more information on current road status and

closures visit fs.usda.gov/recmain/giffordpinchot/recreation#conditions 

For additional information and a video on successful tree harvesting visit.fs.usda.gov/detail/giffordpinchot/passes-permits/?cid=fsbdev3_005072

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.