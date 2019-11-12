Christmas tree permits for the 2019 season will be available for purchase online beginning Thursday, Nov. 14. Permits are $5 per tree with a limit of five permits per household.
Christmas tree permits purchased online will need to be printed to be valid. Those that wish to purchase and print permits online can do so at openforest.fs.usda.gov.
This year, the Gifford Pinchot National Forest is one of 13 national forests offering permits.
In-person Christmas tree permits will be available at local Forest Service offices and participating vendors between Nov. 14 and Dec. 24. All Forest Service offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 28.
The Gifford Pinchot National Forest offices and locations are:
• Gifford Pinchot National Forest Headquarters
Fort Vancouver Visitor Center
1501 E Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661;
(360) 891-5001
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•
Mt. Adams Ranger District
2455 Highway 141, Trout Lake, WA 98650;
(509) 395-3400
Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Cowlitz Valley Ranger District
10024 US Hwy 12, Randle, WA 98377; (360) 497-1100
Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Closed for lunch 12 to 1.)
• Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument
42218 NE Yale Bridge Road, Amboy, WA 98607;
(360) 449-7800
Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In-person permits are also available at all of the
following vendor locations:
Amboy, WA – Amboy Market (360) 247-5421
Amboy, WA – Chelatchie Prairie General Store
(360) 247-5529
Cougar, WA – Lakeside Country Store (360) 238-5202
Cougar, WA – Cougar Store (360) 238-5228
Cougar, WA – Lone Fir Resort (360) 238-5210
Kalama, WA – Kalama Spirits and Tobacco
(360) 673-4991
Carson, WA – Wind River Market (509) 427-5565
Home Valley, WA – Home Valley General Store
(509) 427-4015
Trout Lake, WA – Little Mountain (True Value) Hardware (509) 395-2773
Stevenson, WA – Main St. Convenience Store
(open 24 hours) (509) 427-5653
Ashford, WA - Ashford General Store (360) 569-2377
Ashford, WA - Ashford Valley Grocery (360) 569-2560
Elbe, WA – Elbe Junction (360) 524-7707
Elbe, WA - Elbe Mall (360) 569-2772
Packwood, WA – Blanton’s Market (360) 494-6101
Randle, WA – Fischer’s Market (360) 497-5355
Randle, WA – Randle One Stop (360) 497-3261
Kelso, WA - Sportsman’s Warehouse (360) 423-2600
Vancouver, WA - Sportsman’s Warehouse (360) 604-8000
For more information on current road status and
closures visit fs.usda.gov/recmain/giffordpinchot/recreation#conditions
For additional information and a video on successful tree harvesting visit.fs.usda.gov/detail/giffordpinchot/passes-permits/?cid=fsbdev3_005072
