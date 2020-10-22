On Tuesday, the Clark County Dive Rescue Team (CCDRT) officially joined the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (CCSOSAR). Both organizations have worked together over the past couple of weeks to finalize the transaction. Under the new arrangement, CCDRT will become the dive team for CCOSAR.
“This will give our team access to a vast and diverse knowledge base,” Operations Manager for CCDRT Chastity Stern said in a news release. “We look forward to serving Clark County in a greater capacity than we’ve been able to in the past.”
For the last 29 years, CCDRT has operated as a privately funded nonprofit and has worked with public safety agencies throughout Clark County and Washington State. The recent arrangement with CCOSAR aligns it more closely with those agencies and streamlines the operation, training and response to incidents.
“We are genuinely excited to have CCDRT join our CCSOSAR team,” CCSOSAR President Bobby Calizon said. “Having multiple disciplines within one organization only increases the capacity to serve our community and help keep them safe.”
