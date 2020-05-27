The Battle Ground Public Schools Board of Directors is accepting applications to fill a board vacancy created by the resignation of director Tina Lambert in Director District 5. Applications for the position are due by June 9 and applicants must be registered to vote and live in Director District 5.
Lambert announced her resignation in a letter to the board on Wednesday, May 20, and said she is resigning because she is moving out of the area. Lambert's resignation is effective June 10 and the board is looking to appoint a new director to serve through the end of her term, which expires November of 2021.
Information about serving as a school director and the application process is available at battlegroundps.org/school-board-vacancy/. School directors are elected, unpaid positions that serve four-year terms. Directors who volunteer in this governing position help set the district’s direction, allocate resources, monitor performance and hold the district accountable for progress. Lambert, who has been on the board for two and a half years, served on the Board's Audit and Tours committees. She also served as the board's legislative representative.
“Tina has devoted herself to working for our students,” Battle Ground Public Schools Superintendent Mark Ross said in a news release. “We are forever grateful for her volunteer service.”
Interested persons should send a letter of interest, resume and list of three references with contact information (no later than June 9) to Sandy U'Ren, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and Board of Directors, Battle Ground Public Schools Board of Directors, P. O. Box 200, Battle Ground, WA 98604, or by e-mail to uren.sandy@battlegroundps.org. Applicants need to include their full name and physical address (including ZIP Code) as well as an email address and telephone number where you can be contacted during the day.
— The Reflector
