Public Asked to Help Identify Suspect in Salmon Creek Bank Robbery

The public is being asked to help identify a man who robbed the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union branch within the Salmon Creek Albertsons at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the branch at 14300 NE 20th Ave. and presented a note to the teller. He fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.
He’s described as an adult white male between 20 and 30 years old with an average build and average height. He had a back goatee and was wearing a green raincoat with the hood pulled over his head, dark colored pants, a dark colored baseball hat and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rick Osborne via email at Rick.Osborne@clark.wa.gov or by phone 564-397-2211, ext. 3354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.