Local businesses are invited to participate in Washington State University Vancouver’s Career and Internship Fair from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 12 in the Firstenburg Student Commons on the campus, which is located 14204 NE Salmon Creek Ave., Vancouver.
The career fair provides an opportunity for business representatives to meet WSU Vancouver students and alumni to discuss career and internship possibilities. According to a news release, more than 60 employer organizations attended the fair last year.
The first day will highlight a broad number of businesses and the second day will focus on nonprofit, public service and government-based organizations. Registration entitles employers to use of a six-foot display table, fair entrance for two representatives, two parking permits and access to an employer lounge, where snacks and beverages will be provided. Cost to register is $200 for for-profit organizations; $150 for government; and $75 for nonprofit organizations. Register online at vancouver.wsu.edu/cifer. For more information, contact career services at van.career@wsu.edu or (360) 546-9155.
— The Reflector
