Clark County is looking for qualified applicants to fill an open district court seat due to Judge John P. Hagensen’s upcoming retirement on June 30.
To be eligible for the position, applicants must be lawyers admitted to practice law in the state of Washington.
All qualified parties who want to be considered for the position must complete a questionnaire from the Clark County Council Office, which can be obtained from tina.redline@clark.wa.gov or by calling (564) 397-4978.
Completed questionnaires are due to the council office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28. They can be sent by mail to Clark County Council Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver or by email to tina.redline@clark.wa.gov.
Applicant names will be submitted to the Clark County Bar Association for a preference poll.
