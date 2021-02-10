On Wednesday, Feb. 10, Clark County Public Health announced the opening of a call center to respond to public questions surrounding COVID-19 and local vaccination efforts. People with questions can call (888) 225-4625 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
According to a news release, call center representatives can provide callers with resources for determining COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and options for scheduling vaccine appointments. Representatives will be available to help people fill out the COVID-19 vaccine request form on the Clark County Public Health websites. However, call center representatives cannot schedule vaccination appointments.
Calls made after hours or when all lines are busy will be directed to voicemail. Calls will be returned as quickly as possible, however, due to call volume it may take a couple of days before calls are returned.
Clark County Public Health cannot schedule or confirm appointments at the Clark County Fairgrounds vaccination site. Anyone with questions or needing help with the scheduling system for the fairgrounds site can contact an Albertsons/Safeway representative 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at (253) 259-6312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.