St. James’s Gate returns to Old Liberty Theater
March 14
The Portland modern Celtic band St. James’s Gate is set to play two shows at the Ridgefield Liberty Theater (115 N. Main St., Ridgefield) on Saturday, March 14. After a sold out show last year, the band added a 2 p.m. matinee show in addition to its 7:30 p.m. performance. Combining elements of Americana, traditional Irish, bluegrass and cajun styles, the quartet will bring two varied shows consisting of original compositions and traditional Irish melodies. Tickets are $20 for each show. Advance tickets are available at stjgate.com/calendar or
Paddy Hough Parade
March 17
The 29th annual Paddy Hough Parade is taking place in downtown Vancouver next Tuesday, March 17. Born on St. Patrick’s Day, Patty Hough was an Irish immigrant who was influential to the Vancouver community. The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. at 20th and Daniels. The grand marshals are Heather McClelland, the behavior intervention specialist at Hough Elementary and the Playworks Team from Hough Elementary. More information about the parade can be found at houghfoundation.org/gallery/paddy-hough-parade/.
