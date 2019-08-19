Chainsaw art
Chainsaw artist Matt Hambrook cuts away at a bear during a demonstration at the 2018 Clark County Fair.

 Photo by Rick Bannan

Aug. 5

Daily Agricultural & Educational Display Awards

Agriculture and Education Winner: 4-H Horses.

Educational Display Winner: Needlework.

Educational - Special Award Winner: Wool-Felting Demo.

OC Horse - Performance Horse

Showmanship First Places

10 and Under

Sky Linden, Washougal.

14 to 18

Lauren Tedsen, Brush Prairie.

19 and Over

Lindsay Paul, Woodland.

Novice Rider

River Williamson, Vancouver.

Western Equitation First Places

10 and Under W/T

Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.

11 to 13 W/T

Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.

14 to 18 W/T

River Williamson, Vancouver.

19 and Over W/T

Lindsay Paul, Woodland.

Novice Rider W/T

Klair Thomas, Brush Prairie.

Solid Horse W/T

Karen Schmidtmann, Washougal.

Colored Horse W/T

Lindsay Paul, Woodland.

10 and Under

Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.

11 to 13

Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.

14 to 18

Josie Rinta, Ridgefield.

19 and Over

Lindsay Paul, Woodland.

Novice Rider

Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.

Solid Horse

Josie Rinta, Ridgefield.

Colored Horse

Justin Packer, Brush Prairie.  

Western Pleasure First Places

10 and Under W/T

Sky Linden, Washougal.

11 to 13 W/T

Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.

14 to 18 W/T

Briana Franklin, Vancouver.

19 and Over W/T

Lindsay Paul, Woodland.

Novice Rider W/T

River Williamson, Vancouver.

Solid Horse W/T

Jolene Johnson, Woodland.

Colored Horse W/T

Sky Linden, Washougal.

10 and Under

Sky Linden, Washougal.

11 to 13

Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.

14 to 18

Josie Rinta, Ridgefield.

19 and Over

Lindsay Paul, Woodland.

Novice Rider

Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.

Solid Horse

Jolene Johnson, Woodland.

Colored Horse

Melissa Kremenstov, Battle Ground.

Judge’s Command

Josie Rinta, Ridgefield.

Harness First Places

Pleasure Driving Horses

Christy Gillette, La Center.

Judge’s Command Horses

Christy Gillette, La Center.

English Equitation First Places

10 and Under W/T

Sky Linden, Washougal.

11 to 13 W/T

Heidi Williamson, Vancouver.

14 to 18 W/T

Marissa Malcom, Vancouver.

19 and Over W/T

Jillian Sahli, Vancouver.

Novice Rider W/T

Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver. 

Solid Horse W/T

Jillian Sahli, Vancouver.

Colored Horse W/T

Sky Linden, Washougal.

10 and Under

Julianne Lynch, Vancouver.

11 to 13

Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.

14 to 18

Marissa Malcom, Vancouver.

19 and Over

Christy Gillette, La Center.

Novice Rider

Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.

Solid Horse

Jillian Sahli, Vancouver.

Colored Horse

Melissa Kremenstov, Battle Ground.

English Pleasure First Places

10 and Under W/T

Julianna Lynch, Vancouver

11 to 13 W/T

Heidi Williamson, Vancouver.

14 to 18 W/T

River Williamson, Vancouver.

19 and Over W/T

Tanya Masters, Ridgefield.

Novice Rider W/T

River Williamson, Vancouver.

Solid Horse W/T

Tanya Masters, Ridgefield.

Colored Horse W/T

River Williamson, Vancouver.

10 and Under

Julianne Lynch, Vancouver.

11 to 13

Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.

14 to 18

Lucy Miller, Vancouver.

19 and Over

Christy Gillette, La Center.

Novice Rider

Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.

Solid Horse

Christy Gillette, La Center.

Colored Horse

Melissa Krementsov, Battle Ground.

Judges Command

Christy Gillette, La Center.

Open Class Horses

Most Inspirational Rider: Christy Gillette, La Center. 

Judges Choice: Tasha Marini, Battle Ground. 

Hi Point Novice: Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver. 

Hi Point 10 and Under: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver. 

Hi Point 11 to 13: Melissa Krementsov, Battle Ground. 

Hi Point 14 to 18: River Williamson, Vancouver. 

Hi Point 19 and Over: Christy Gillette, La Center. 

Draft Class - Aug. 3

Four Horse Rail - First

McInnis Classic Clydesdale,

Reedville, Oregon.

Six Horse Rail - First

McInnis Classic Clydesdale,

Reedville, Oregon.

8 Horse Rail - First

Meadowlake Belgians, Carlton, Oregon.

Team Pattern - First

Meadowlake Belgians, Carlton, Oregon.

Draft Class Aug. 4

Cart

First: Dave Cunningham

(Carlton, Oregon). 

Second: McKensie Lynd

(Reedville, Oregon). 

Third: Lilly McInnis

(Reedville, Oregon). 

Fourth: Chuck Meeuwson

(Gaston, Oregon).

Team

First: Cassey Russell, Carlton, Oregon. 

Second: Nancy Alexander,

Cornelius, Oregon. 

Third: Chuck Meeuwson,

Gaston, Oregon. 

Fourth: Mike McInnis,

Reedville, Oregon. 

Pony Texas Barrels

First: McKensie Lynd,

Cornelius, Oregon. 

Second: Deneal Hunter,

Cornelius, Oregon.

Unicorn

First: Dave Cunningham,

Carlton, Oregon. 

Second: Mike McInnis,

Reedville, Oregon. 

Third: Chuck Meeuwson,

Gaston, Oregon. 

Fourth: Jessica Nolan,

Cornelius, Oregon.

Six Up

First: Mike McInnis,

Reedville, Oregon. 

Second: Duane Van Dyke,

Gaston, Oregon. 

OC Pigeons - Youth

West of England

Best of Breed and Best Young Hen: Andrew Mellin, Ridgefield.

Damascene

Best of Breed, Reserve Champion, Best Old Hen and Second Reserve of Show: Madison Scott, Vancouver.

Racing Homer, Bermingham Roller

Best of Breed, Reserve Champion, Best Old Hen and Second Reserve of Show: Sterling Rowland, Battle Ground.

OC Pigeons - Adult

German Modena

Best of Breed, Old Hen, Best Old Cock and Reserve of Breed: Gabriel Valentine, Scappoose, Oregon. 

Yellow Racing Homer

Best of Breed, Best Old Cock and Reserve Best of Breed: Sarah Summerhill, Vancouver.

Chinese Old

Best of Breed and Best Old Hen: Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground.

Brunner Pouter

Best of Breed, Best Old Cock, Reserve of Show, Best Old Hen and Best Young Cock: Paris Horvat, Scappoose, Oregon.

Holle Cropper

Best of Breed, Best Old Cock, Champion of Show, Best Old Hen and Reserve of Breed: Paris Horvat, Scappoose, Oregon.

Horseman Pouter

Best of Breed and Best Old Cock: Paris Horvat, Scappoose, Oregon. 

Aug. 6

Daily Agricultural and Educational Display Awards

Agriculture and Education Winner: Antique Equipment.

Educational Display: 4-H Llamas.

Educational - Special Award: O-C Floral.

OC Sheep

Southdown

Champion Ram: Joshua Artino, Canby, Oregon. 

Reserve Ram: Kajsa Winther, Washougal. 

Champion Ewe: Patty Abell, Canby, Oregon. 

Reserve Ewe: Joshua Artino, Canby, Oregon.

Shropshire

Champion Ram and Reserve Ram: Elizabeth LaFramboise, Aumsville, Oregon. 

Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Sue Kalina, Albany, Oregon.

Border Leicester

Champion Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Corbyn Reister, Washougal. 

Reserve Ram: JoAnne Sciebek, Washougal. 

Hampshire

Champion Ram and Reserve Ram: Tracy Haslem, Battle Ground. 

Reserve Ewe and Champion Ewe: Faith Roberts, Yacolt.

Montadale

Champion Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ram: Patty Abell, Canby, Oregon. 

Reserve Ewe: McKenna Artino, Canby, Oregon. 

Commercial

Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Linda Mastin, Fife.

Romney

Champion Ram, Reserve Ram and Champion Ewe: Bruce and Arlene Murphy, Oregon City, Oregon. 

Reserve Ewe: Ken and Mary Brown, Gig Harbor.

Oxford

Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Jim Pohl, Brush Prairie.

NC Romney

Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Toni Scholder, Winlock.

Katahdin

Champion Ram and Reserve Ewe: Sue Hunter, La Center. 

Reserve Ram and Champion Ewe: Karen Kenagy, Hubbard, Oregon. 

Dorset

Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Linda Mastin, Fife.

NC Fine

Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Cindy Johnson, La Center.

NC Medium

Champion Ram: Rolland Aschim, Dallas, Oregon. 

Reserve Ram: McKenna Artino, Aurora, Oregon. 

Champion Ewe: Tony Scholder, Winlock. 

Reserve Ewe: JoAnne Sciebek, Washougal. 

4-H Kitchen

Salads

Blue: Blakely Gardner, Ridgefield.

Batter Yeast Bread

Nicole Hayes, Vancouver.

Foods for All Occasions

Blue and Special: Meredith Meats, Vancouver.

Riley Shirley, La Center.

Lunch on the Go

Blue: Kaitlynn Hann, Vancouver. 

Aiyanna Hann, Vancouver.

4-H Food Preservation

Freezer Jam: Blackberry, Strawberry and Pears

Blue, Reserve Overall, Int. Grand Champion: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield.

Blueberry Syrup, Apricot/Pineapple Jam and Tuna

Blue, Ball Youth Award: Hannah Graham, La Center.

Marionberry and Raspberry Jam

Blue, Overall Grand: Evelyn Grabenkort, Camas.

Blueberry, Strawberry and Raspberry Jam

Blue, Jr. Reserve: Aliza Cummins, Vancouver.

Blueberry, Plum, Raspberry and Strawberry

Blue, Sr. Grand Champion: Randi Richards, Ridgefield.

Jalapeno Jelly and Salsa

Blue, Int. Reserve Champion: Mia Achziger, La Center.

Dried Blueberries, Dried Dill and Fruit Leather

Blue, Judges Award: Lucca Pfenning, Vancouver

Tomatillo Salsa

Sr. Reserve Champion: Clara Smith, Battle Ground.

Marionberry and Raspberry Jam

Jr. Grand Champion: Evelyn Grabenkurt, Camas.

Dried Apples and Dried Peppermint

Superintendent Award, Blue: Dario Pfenning, Vancouver.

Blackberry and Strawberry Freezer Jam and Pears

Blue: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield.

Raspberry Freezer Jam and Strawberry Jam

Blue: Addie Cummins, Vancouver.

4-H Cat

Fitting and Showing

Jr. Champion: Samantha Lindsey, Vancouver. 

Jr. Reserve Champion: Tessa

Whitley, Battle Ground. 

Inter. Champion: Heather

Christenson, Ridgefield. 

Inter. Reserve Champion: Gabi Van Camp, Vancouver. 

Sr. Champion: Jeanette Magusson, Vancouver. 

Sr. Reserve Champion: Faith

Peterson, Battle Ground. 

Sr. Special: Ahana Walker,

Ridgefield. 

Cat Type Veteran

Champion: Daniella Magusson, Battle Ground. 

Reserve Champion: Jeanette

Magnusson, Battle Ground.

Cat Type Purebred

Champion: Heather Christenson, Ridgefield. 

Reserve Champion: Tessa Whitley, Ridgefield.

Cat Type HHP

Male Champion: Heather

Christenson, Ridgefield. 

Reserve Champion: Carissa

Pennington, Vancouver. 

Male Special: Gabi Van Camp, Vancouver. 

Female Champion: Faith Peterson, Battle Ground. 

Reserve Champion: Ahna Walker, Ridgefield. 

Judging Activity

Sr. Champion, Sr. Best Oral

Reasons: Daniella Magnusson, Vancouver. 

Sr. Reserve Champion: Faith

Peterson, Battle Ground.

 Int. Champion: Heather

Christenson, Ridgefield. 

Int. Reserve Champion, Jr. Best Oral Reasons: Cora McGill, Vancouver. 

Jr. Champion: Elizabeth Galli, Vancouver. 

Jr. Reserve Champion: Tessa

Whitley, Brush Prairie.

Cat Cage

Jr. Champion: Samantha Lindsey, Vancouver. 

Jr. Reserve Champion: Elizabeth Galli, Vancouver. 

Int. Champion: Heather Christenson, Ridgefield. 

Int. Reserve Champion: Gabi Van Camp, Vancouver. 

Sr. Champion: Daniella Magnusson, Vancouver. 

Sr. Reserve Champion: Jeanette Magnusson, Battle Ground. 

Sr. Special: Kristina Padget,

Battle Ground.

Cats Crafts

Jr. Champion: Carissa Pennington, Vancouver. 

Jr. Reserve Champion: Tessa

Whitley, Ridgefield. 

Special: Smantha Lindsey, Vancouver. 

Special: Aubrey Markus, Vancouver. 

Int. Champion: Madison Holeman, Vancouver.

 Int. Reserve Champion: Gabi Van Camp, Vancouver. 

Int. Special: Heather Christenson, Ridgefield. 

Sr. Champion: Faith Peterson,

Battle Ground. 

Sr. Reserve Champion and Sr.

Special: Ahna Walker, Ridgefield.

Costume Contest

Jr. Champion: Aubrey Markus, Vancouver. 

Jr. Reserve Champion: Samantha Lindsey, Vancouver. 

Int. Champion, Gabi Van Camp, Vancouver.

 Int. Reserve Champion: Madison Holeman, Vancouver. 

Sr. Champion: Daniella Magnusson, Vancouver. 

Sr. Champion: Jeanette Magnusson, Vancouver. 

Sr. Reserve Champion: Ahna Walker, Ridgefield. 

4-H Dogs

Obedience Sub Novice Team

Sr. Team Grand Champions: Julia Griffin (Vancouver) Taylor Rhodig (Washougal), McKenzie Barleen (Vancouver), Jordan Wilkinson (La Center). 

Sr. Reserve Grand Champions: Gracie Shoemaker (Woodland), Emily Dodge (Battle Ground), Alyse Webberley (La Center), Magdelana Morrow (Vancouver). 

Int. Team Grand Champions: Ella Gardner (Battle Ground), Logan Guinn (Brush Prairie), Sierra Gramm (La Center), Magdelana Morrow (Vancouver). 

Jr. Team Grand Champions: Bella Swingley (La Center), C.J. Lindell (Battle Ground), Paige Kellis (Battle Ground), Andrew Bullock

(Vancouver).  

OC Pygmy Goats

2 Grand Champion, 2 Best Wether: Sierra House, La Center. 

Reserve Grand Champion: Diana Woodward, Hermiston, Oregon. 

Reserve Best Wether, Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Jenna Kamppi, Rainier, Oregon. 

Best Wether and Res, Grand Champion: Janay Woodward, Hermiston, Oregon. 

Reserve Best Wether and Reserve Grand Champion: Diana Woodward, Hermiston, Oregon. 

Reserve Best Wether: Skylar House, La Center.

Prettiest Baby Contest

Prettiest in Clark County

Hunter Alexander

0 to 4 Months

First: Emma Wright. 

Second: Harper Camillo-Granier. 

Third: Indee Watts.

5 to 9 Months

First: Penelope Irene Veach. 

Second: Autumn Federinko. 

Third: Colt Wesley.

10 to 14 Months

First: Jacob Noah Goodman. 

Second: Branson Efaw.

Third: Freya Rain.

15 to 18 Months

First: Hunter Alexander. 

Second: Demi Brannan. 

Third: Harmoneigh Reiyea. 

Watermelon Eating

First: Irie Mock. 

Second: Xavier Quinonez. 

Third: Sergio Hernandez.

Diaper Derby

Grand Prize

Cole Dodge

9 to 12 Months

First: Cayden Vestal. 

Second: Cole Dodge. 

Third: Kylie Maynard. 

Fourth: Zoe Stout.

12 to 16 Months

First: Kylie Nault. 

Second: Roderick Collins.

4-H Horse

Junior - Dressage - Fitting and Showing

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,

Vancouver. 

Reserve Champion: Ethan Wilcox, Battle Ground.

Intermediate - Dressage - Fitting and Showing

Champion: Cami Sundstrom, Battle Ground. 

Reserve Champion: Tahlinna Kerr, Brush Prairie.

Senior - Dressage - Fitting and Showing

Champion: Emily Sheppard, Camas. 

Reserve Champion: Emily Nelson, Woodland.

Junior - Dressage Equitation

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,

Vancouver. 

Reserve Champion: Ethan Wilcox, Battle Ground.

Intermediate - Dressage

Equitation

Champion: Sydney Clark,

Vancouver. 

Reserve Champion: Cami

Sundstrom, Battle Ground.

Senior - Dressage Equitation

Champion: Daphne Tuttle,

Vancouver. 

Reserve Champion: Emily Sheppard, Camas.

Junior - Dressage Test

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,

Vancouver. 

Reserve Champion: Ethan Wilcox, Battle Ground.

Intermediate - Dressage Test

Champion: Sydney Clark,

Vancouver. 

Reserve Champion: Cami Sunstrom, Battle Ground.

Senior - Dressage Test

Champion: Madeleine Sheppard, Camas. 

Reserve Champion: Emily

Sheppard, Camas.

Junior - Western Dressage

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,

Vancouver. 

Reserve Champion: Ethan Wilcox, Battle Ground.

Intermediate - Western Dressage

Champion: Willow Babcock, Heisson.

Senior - Western Dressage

Champion: Kiley Mettler, Camas. 

Reserve Champion: Mikayla Alley, Camas.

Junior - Harness Driving, Fitting and Showing

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,

Vancouver

Intermediate - Harness Driving, Fitting and Showing

Champion: Elizabeth Easterly, Vancouver.

Junior - Pleasure Driving

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,

Vancouver.

Intermediate - Pleasure Driving

Champion: Elizabeth Easterly, Vancouver.

Junior - Equitation Driving

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,

Vancouver.

Intermediate - Equitation Driving

Champion: Elizabeth Easterly, Vancouver.

Junior - Precision Driving

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,

Vancouver.

Intermediate - Precision Driving

Champion: Elizabeth Easterly, Vancouver.

Junior Groom Squad

Champions: Lauren Guinn (Brush Prairie), Aubrie Wheeler, (Vancouver), Oliva Alvord, (Vancouver). Reserve Champions: Mary Vernon (Vancouver), Iris Oprescu (Vancouver), Aly Ruffalo (Ridgefield). 

Intermediate Groom Squad

Champions: Allison Kane (Ridgefield), Hailey Kane (Ridgefield), Heidi Williamson (Vancouver). 

Reserve Champions: Lilly Dent (Ridgefield), Naomi Wainwright (Ridgefield), Cami Sundstrom (Battle Ground).

Senior Groom Squad

Champions: Tatum Goode (Vancouver), Emily Nelson (Woodland), River Walker-Williamson (Vancouver). 

Reserve Champions: Lydia Wainwright (Ridgefield), Jose Rinta (Ridgefield), Tamzen VanHorn (Yacolt). 

