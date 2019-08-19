Aug. 5
Daily Agricultural & Educational Display Awards
Agriculture and Education Winner: 4-H Horses.
Educational Display Winner: Needlework.
Educational - Special Award Winner: Wool-Felting Demo.
OC Horse - Performance Horse
Showmanship First Places
10 and Under
Sky Linden, Washougal.
14 to 18
Lauren Tedsen, Brush Prairie.
19 and Over
Lindsay Paul, Woodland.
Novice Rider
River Williamson, Vancouver.
Western Equitation First Places
10 and Under W/T
Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.
11 to 13 W/T
Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
14 to 18 W/T
River Williamson, Vancouver.
19 and Over W/T
Lindsay Paul, Woodland.
Novice Rider W/T
Klair Thomas, Brush Prairie.
Solid Horse W/T
Karen Schmidtmann, Washougal.
Colored Horse W/T
Lindsay Paul, Woodland.
10 and Under
Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.
11 to 13
Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
14 to 18
Josie Rinta, Ridgefield.
19 and Over
Lindsay Paul, Woodland.
Novice Rider
Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Solid Horse
Josie Rinta, Ridgefield.
Colored Horse
Justin Packer, Brush Prairie.
Western Pleasure First Places
10 and Under W/T
Sky Linden, Washougal.
11 to 13 W/T
Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
14 to 18 W/T
Briana Franklin, Vancouver.
19 and Over W/T
Lindsay Paul, Woodland.
Novice Rider W/T
River Williamson, Vancouver.
Solid Horse W/T
Jolene Johnson, Woodland.
Colored Horse W/T
Sky Linden, Washougal.
10 and Under
Sky Linden, Washougal.
11 to 13
Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
14 to 18
Josie Rinta, Ridgefield.
19 and Over
Lindsay Paul, Woodland.
Novice Rider
Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Solid Horse
Jolene Johnson, Woodland.
Colored Horse
Melissa Kremenstov, Battle Ground.
Judge’s Command
Josie Rinta, Ridgefield.
Harness First Places
Pleasure Driving Horses
Christy Gillette, La Center.
Judge’s Command Horses
Christy Gillette, La Center.
English Equitation First Places
10 and Under W/T
Sky Linden, Washougal.
11 to 13 W/T
Heidi Williamson, Vancouver.
14 to 18 W/T
Marissa Malcom, Vancouver.
19 and Over W/T
Jillian Sahli, Vancouver.
Novice Rider W/T
Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Solid Horse W/T
Jillian Sahli, Vancouver.
Colored Horse W/T
Sky Linden, Washougal.
10 and Under
Julianne Lynch, Vancouver.
11 to 13
Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
14 to 18
Marissa Malcom, Vancouver.
19 and Over
Christy Gillette, La Center.
Novice Rider
Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Solid Horse
Jillian Sahli, Vancouver.
Colored Horse
Melissa Kremenstov, Battle Ground.
English Pleasure First Places
10 and Under W/T
Julianna Lynch, Vancouver
11 to 13 W/T
Heidi Williamson, Vancouver.
14 to 18 W/T
River Williamson, Vancouver.
19 and Over W/T
Tanya Masters, Ridgefield.
Novice Rider W/T
River Williamson, Vancouver.
Solid Horse W/T
Tanya Masters, Ridgefield.
Colored Horse W/T
River Williamson, Vancouver.
10 and Under
Julianne Lynch, Vancouver.
11 to 13
Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
14 to 18
Lucy Miller, Vancouver.
19 and Over
Christy Gillette, La Center.
Novice Rider
Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Solid Horse
Christy Gillette, La Center.
Colored Horse
Melissa Krementsov, Battle Ground.
Judges Command
Christy Gillette, La Center.
Open Class Horses
Most Inspirational Rider: Christy Gillette, La Center.
Judges Choice: Tasha Marini, Battle Ground.
Hi Point Novice: Zoi Kunkle, Vancouver.
Hi Point 10 and Under: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver.
Hi Point 11 to 13: Melissa Krementsov, Battle Ground.
Hi Point 14 to 18: River Williamson, Vancouver.
Hi Point 19 and Over: Christy Gillette, La Center.
Draft Class - Aug. 3
Four Horse Rail - First
McInnis Classic Clydesdale,
Reedville, Oregon.
Six Horse Rail - First
McInnis Classic Clydesdale,
Reedville, Oregon.
8 Horse Rail - First
Meadowlake Belgians, Carlton, Oregon.
Team Pattern - First
Meadowlake Belgians, Carlton, Oregon.
Draft Class Aug. 4
Cart
First: Dave Cunningham
(Carlton, Oregon).
Second: McKensie Lynd
(Reedville, Oregon).
Third: Lilly McInnis
(Reedville, Oregon).
Fourth: Chuck Meeuwson
(Gaston, Oregon).
Team
First: Cassey Russell, Carlton, Oregon.
Second: Nancy Alexander,
Cornelius, Oregon.
Third: Chuck Meeuwson,
Gaston, Oregon.
Fourth: Mike McInnis,
Reedville, Oregon.
Pony Texas Barrels
First: McKensie Lynd,
Cornelius, Oregon.
Second: Deneal Hunter,
Cornelius, Oregon.
Unicorn
First: Dave Cunningham,
Carlton, Oregon.
Second: Mike McInnis,
Reedville, Oregon.
Third: Chuck Meeuwson,
Gaston, Oregon.
Fourth: Jessica Nolan,
Cornelius, Oregon.
Six Up
First: Mike McInnis,
Reedville, Oregon.
Second: Duane Van Dyke,
Gaston, Oregon.
OC Pigeons - Youth
West of England
Best of Breed and Best Young Hen: Andrew Mellin, Ridgefield.
Damascene
Best of Breed, Reserve Champion, Best Old Hen and Second Reserve of Show: Madison Scott, Vancouver.
Racing Homer, Bermingham Roller
Best of Breed, Reserve Champion, Best Old Hen and Second Reserve of Show: Sterling Rowland, Battle Ground.
OC Pigeons - Adult
German Modena
Best of Breed, Old Hen, Best Old Cock and Reserve of Breed: Gabriel Valentine, Scappoose, Oregon.
Yellow Racing Homer
Best of Breed, Best Old Cock and Reserve Best of Breed: Sarah Summerhill, Vancouver.
Chinese Old
Best of Breed and Best Old Hen: Sharon Rowland, Battle Ground.
Brunner Pouter
Best of Breed, Best Old Cock, Reserve of Show, Best Old Hen and Best Young Cock: Paris Horvat, Scappoose, Oregon.
Holle Cropper
Best of Breed, Best Old Cock, Champion of Show, Best Old Hen and Reserve of Breed: Paris Horvat, Scappoose, Oregon.
Horseman Pouter
Best of Breed and Best Old Cock: Paris Horvat, Scappoose, Oregon.
Aug. 6
Daily Agricultural and Educational Display Awards
Agriculture and Education Winner: Antique Equipment.
Educational Display: 4-H Llamas.
Educational - Special Award: O-C Floral.
OC Sheep
Southdown
Champion Ram: Joshua Artino, Canby, Oregon.
Reserve Ram: Kajsa Winther, Washougal.
Champion Ewe: Patty Abell, Canby, Oregon.
Reserve Ewe: Joshua Artino, Canby, Oregon.
Shropshire
Champion Ram and Reserve Ram: Elizabeth LaFramboise, Aumsville, Oregon.
Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Sue Kalina, Albany, Oregon.
Border Leicester
Champion Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Corbyn Reister, Washougal.
Reserve Ram: JoAnne Sciebek, Washougal.
Hampshire
Champion Ram and Reserve Ram: Tracy Haslem, Battle Ground.
Reserve Ewe and Champion Ewe: Faith Roberts, Yacolt.
Montadale
Champion Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ram: Patty Abell, Canby, Oregon.
Reserve Ewe: McKenna Artino, Canby, Oregon.
Commercial
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Linda Mastin, Fife.
Romney
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram and Champion Ewe: Bruce and Arlene Murphy, Oregon City, Oregon.
Reserve Ewe: Ken and Mary Brown, Gig Harbor.
Oxford
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Jim Pohl, Brush Prairie.
NC Romney
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Toni Scholder, Winlock.
Katahdin
Champion Ram and Reserve Ewe: Sue Hunter, La Center.
Reserve Ram and Champion Ewe: Karen Kenagy, Hubbard, Oregon.
Dorset
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Linda Mastin, Fife.
NC Fine
Champion Ram, Reserve Ram, Champion Ewe and Reserve Ewe: Cindy Johnson, La Center.
NC Medium
Champion Ram: Rolland Aschim, Dallas, Oregon.
Reserve Ram: McKenna Artino, Aurora, Oregon.
Champion Ewe: Tony Scholder, Winlock.
Reserve Ewe: JoAnne Sciebek, Washougal.
4-H Kitchen
Salads
Blue: Blakely Gardner, Ridgefield.
Batter Yeast Bread
Nicole Hayes, Vancouver.
Foods for All Occasions
Blue and Special: Meredith Meats, Vancouver.
Riley Shirley, La Center.
Lunch on the Go
Blue: Kaitlynn Hann, Vancouver.
Aiyanna Hann, Vancouver.
4-H Food Preservation
Freezer Jam: Blackberry, Strawberry and Pears
Blue, Reserve Overall, Int. Grand Champion: Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield.
Blueberry Syrup, Apricot/Pineapple Jam and Tuna
Blue, Ball Youth Award: Hannah Graham, La Center.
Marionberry and Raspberry Jam
Blue, Overall Grand: Evelyn Grabenkort, Camas.
Blueberry, Strawberry and Raspberry Jam
Blue, Jr. Reserve: Aliza Cummins, Vancouver.
Blueberry, Plum, Raspberry and Strawberry
Blue, Sr. Grand Champion: Randi Richards, Ridgefield.
Jalapeno Jelly and Salsa
Blue, Int. Reserve Champion: Mia Achziger, La Center.
Dried Blueberries, Dried Dill and Fruit Leather
Blue, Judges Award: Lucca Pfenning, Vancouver
Tomatillo Salsa
Sr. Reserve Champion: Clara Smith, Battle Ground.
Marionberry and Raspberry Jam
Jr. Grand Champion: Evelyn Grabenkurt, Camas.
Dried Apples and Dried Peppermint
Superintendent Award, Blue: Dario Pfenning, Vancouver.
Blackberry and Strawberry Freezer Jam and Pears
Blue: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield.
Raspberry Freezer Jam and Strawberry Jam
Blue: Addie Cummins, Vancouver.
4-H Cat
Fitting and Showing
Jr. Champion: Samantha Lindsey, Vancouver.
Jr. Reserve Champion: Tessa
Whitley, Battle Ground.
Inter. Champion: Heather
Christenson, Ridgefield.
Inter. Reserve Champion: Gabi Van Camp, Vancouver.
Sr. Champion: Jeanette Magusson, Vancouver.
Sr. Reserve Champion: Faith
Peterson, Battle Ground.
Sr. Special: Ahana Walker,
Ridgefield.
Cat Type Veteran
Champion: Daniella Magusson, Battle Ground.
Reserve Champion: Jeanette
Magnusson, Battle Ground.
Cat Type Purebred
Champion: Heather Christenson, Ridgefield.
Reserve Champion: Tessa Whitley, Ridgefield.
Cat Type HHP
Male Champion: Heather
Christenson, Ridgefield.
Reserve Champion: Carissa
Pennington, Vancouver.
Male Special: Gabi Van Camp, Vancouver.
Female Champion: Faith Peterson, Battle Ground.
Reserve Champion: Ahna Walker, Ridgefield.
Judging Activity
Sr. Champion, Sr. Best Oral
Reasons: Daniella Magnusson, Vancouver.
Sr. Reserve Champion: Faith
Peterson, Battle Ground.
Int. Champion: Heather
Christenson, Ridgefield.
Int. Reserve Champion, Jr. Best Oral Reasons: Cora McGill, Vancouver.
Jr. Champion: Elizabeth Galli, Vancouver.
Jr. Reserve Champion: Tessa
Whitley, Brush Prairie.
Cat Cage
Jr. Champion: Samantha Lindsey, Vancouver.
Jr. Reserve Champion: Elizabeth Galli, Vancouver.
Int. Champion: Heather Christenson, Ridgefield.
Int. Reserve Champion: Gabi Van Camp, Vancouver.
Sr. Champion: Daniella Magnusson, Vancouver.
Sr. Reserve Champion: Jeanette Magnusson, Battle Ground.
Sr. Special: Kristina Padget,
Battle Ground.
Cats Crafts
Jr. Champion: Carissa Pennington, Vancouver.
Jr. Reserve Champion: Tessa
Whitley, Ridgefield.
Special: Smantha Lindsey, Vancouver.
Special: Aubrey Markus, Vancouver.
Int. Champion: Madison Holeman, Vancouver.
Int. Reserve Champion: Gabi Van Camp, Vancouver.
Int. Special: Heather Christenson, Ridgefield.
Sr. Champion: Faith Peterson,
Battle Ground.
Sr. Reserve Champion and Sr.
Special: Ahna Walker, Ridgefield.
Costume Contest
Jr. Champion: Aubrey Markus, Vancouver.
Jr. Reserve Champion: Samantha Lindsey, Vancouver.
Int. Champion, Gabi Van Camp, Vancouver.
Int. Reserve Champion: Madison Holeman, Vancouver.
Sr. Champion: Daniella Magnusson, Vancouver.
Sr. Champion: Jeanette Magnusson, Vancouver.
Sr. Reserve Champion: Ahna Walker, Ridgefield.
4-H Dogs
Obedience Sub Novice Team
Sr. Team Grand Champions: Julia Griffin (Vancouver) Taylor Rhodig (Washougal), McKenzie Barleen (Vancouver), Jordan Wilkinson (La Center).
Sr. Reserve Grand Champions: Gracie Shoemaker (Woodland), Emily Dodge (Battle Ground), Alyse Webberley (La Center), Magdelana Morrow (Vancouver).
Int. Team Grand Champions: Ella Gardner (Battle Ground), Logan Guinn (Brush Prairie), Sierra Gramm (La Center), Magdelana Morrow (Vancouver).
Jr. Team Grand Champions: Bella Swingley (La Center), C.J. Lindell (Battle Ground), Paige Kellis (Battle Ground), Andrew Bullock
(Vancouver).
OC Pygmy Goats
2 Grand Champion, 2 Best Wether: Sierra House, La Center.
Reserve Grand Champion: Diana Woodward, Hermiston, Oregon.
Reserve Best Wether, Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Jenna Kamppi, Rainier, Oregon.
Best Wether and Res, Grand Champion: Janay Woodward, Hermiston, Oregon.
Reserve Best Wether and Reserve Grand Champion: Diana Woodward, Hermiston, Oregon.
Reserve Best Wether: Skylar House, La Center.
Prettiest Baby Contest
Prettiest in Clark County
Hunter Alexander
0 to 4 Months
First: Emma Wright.
Second: Harper Camillo-Granier.
Third: Indee Watts.
5 to 9 Months
First: Penelope Irene Veach.
Second: Autumn Federinko.
Third: Colt Wesley.
10 to 14 Months
First: Jacob Noah Goodman.
Second: Branson Efaw.
Third: Freya Rain.
15 to 18 Months
First: Hunter Alexander.
Second: Demi Brannan.
Third: Harmoneigh Reiyea.
Watermelon Eating
First: Irie Mock.
Second: Xavier Quinonez.
Third: Sergio Hernandez.
Diaper Derby
Grand Prize
Cole Dodge
9 to 12 Months
First: Cayden Vestal.
Second: Cole Dodge.
Third: Kylie Maynard.
Fourth: Zoe Stout.
12 to 16 Months
First: Kylie Nault.
Second: Roderick Collins.
4-H Horse
Junior - Dressage - Fitting and Showing
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,
Vancouver.
Reserve Champion: Ethan Wilcox, Battle Ground.
Intermediate - Dressage - Fitting and Showing
Champion: Cami Sundstrom, Battle Ground.
Reserve Champion: Tahlinna Kerr, Brush Prairie.
Senior - Dressage - Fitting and Showing
Champion: Emily Sheppard, Camas.
Reserve Champion: Emily Nelson, Woodland.
Junior - Dressage Equitation
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,
Vancouver.
Reserve Champion: Ethan Wilcox, Battle Ground.
Intermediate - Dressage
Equitation
Champion: Sydney Clark,
Vancouver.
Reserve Champion: Cami
Sundstrom, Battle Ground.
Senior - Dressage Equitation
Champion: Daphne Tuttle,
Vancouver.
Reserve Champion: Emily Sheppard, Camas.
Junior - Dressage Test
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,
Vancouver.
Reserve Champion: Ethan Wilcox, Battle Ground.
Intermediate - Dressage Test
Champion: Sydney Clark,
Vancouver.
Reserve Champion: Cami Sunstrom, Battle Ground.
Senior - Dressage Test
Champion: Madeleine Sheppard, Camas.
Reserve Champion: Emily
Sheppard, Camas.
Junior - Western Dressage
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,
Vancouver.
Reserve Champion: Ethan Wilcox, Battle Ground.
Intermediate - Western Dressage
Champion: Willow Babcock, Heisson.
Senior - Western Dressage
Champion: Kiley Mettler, Camas.
Reserve Champion: Mikayla Alley, Camas.
Junior - Harness Driving, Fitting and Showing
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,
Vancouver
Intermediate - Harness Driving, Fitting and Showing
Champion: Elizabeth Easterly, Vancouver.
Junior - Pleasure Driving
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,
Vancouver.
Intermediate - Pleasure Driving
Champion: Elizabeth Easterly, Vancouver.
Junior - Equitation Driving
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,
Vancouver.
Intermediate - Equitation Driving
Champion: Elizabeth Easterly, Vancouver.
Junior - Precision Driving
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler,
Vancouver.
Intermediate - Precision Driving
Champion: Elizabeth Easterly, Vancouver.
Junior Groom Squad
Champions: Lauren Guinn (Brush Prairie), Aubrie Wheeler, (Vancouver), Oliva Alvord, (Vancouver). Reserve Champions: Mary Vernon (Vancouver), Iris Oprescu (Vancouver), Aly Ruffalo (Ridgefield).
Intermediate Groom Squad
Champions: Allison Kane (Ridgefield), Hailey Kane (Ridgefield), Heidi Williamson (Vancouver).
Reserve Champions: Lilly Dent (Ridgefield), Naomi Wainwright (Ridgefield), Cami Sundstrom (Battle Ground).
Senior Groom Squad
Champions: Tatum Goode (Vancouver), Emily Nelson (Woodland), River Walker-Williamson (Vancouver).
Reserve Champions: Lydia Wainwright (Ridgefield), Jose Rinta (Ridgefield), Tamzen VanHorn (Yacolt).
