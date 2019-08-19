Over the summer, Woodland Public Schools updated its website and now offers a smartphone application to help parents, students and community members stay up-to-date from a one-stop-shop app.
The app provides dining menus, event calendars, real-time updates on sports scores, school documents and a live feed similar to social networks populated entirely by information from school staff, teachers and even students. Teachers are working on projects involving the app, such as student newspapers, posted directly to the feed along with student work posted in galleries.
The free app, which is available for both Google Android and Apple iOS devices, can also send emergency notifications and reminders directly to app users.
The Google Android version can be downloaded for free from the Google Play store at goo.gl/eAfB3o; the Apple iOS version can be downloaded for free from the Apple iTunes store at goo.gl/3w7sQX.
— Woodland Public Schools
