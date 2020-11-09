Veterans and their families are invited to join a webinar and virtual workshop to learn about the Veterans Assistance Aid and Attendance Benefit that can provide up to $27,192 annually to pay for senior care. The webinar will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and is hosted by Senior Lifestyle, the company that operates Battle Ground’s Mallard Landing. Those interested in registering for the webinar can do so online at register.gotowebinar.com/register/2847944432820556555.
