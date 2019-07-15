Father and son Denton Clarke and Dan Clarke blaze through a log during the Log Show at the 2019 Amboy Territorial Days July 13. Territorial Days took place over the weekend of July 12 to 14 and brought hundreds of visitors to the area.
Car-engine Chainsaw creator Scott Mackenzie works on his chainsaw “Tree Huggers Nightmare” while at the Amboy Territorial Days Log Show July 13. His chainsaw is constructed from a car engine and is so heavy it requires two people to lift it.
The celebration of Territorial Days at Amboy Territorial Park last weekend brought in visitors from all over the area. Whether they just came to watch, or they came to compete in the log show, smiles abounded.
At the log show, among other things, participants threw axes, raced their chainsaws through cutting giant logs and raced to the tops of vertically mounted logs.
Throughout the whole weekend, spectators visited vendors, perused food carts, sipped brews at a beer garden, socialized with reptiles and burned off their sugar rushes in bouncy houses.
On Saturday morning, there was a Parade from the Amboy Middle School to the park; a silent auction and photography show started at 11 a.m.
On Sunday, people were able to enjoy the Ring of Fire Fun Run, a 5k and 10k race. At 11 a.m. the Amboy Baptist Church took over the Olstead Stage to offer a free service, before the infamous Lawn Mower Races at 1 p.m.
Last week WSU Vancouver professor Carolyn Long, D-Vancouver, announced that she will again be running to unseat Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground. Long lost to Herrera Beutler last November, but gave the incumbent one of her toughest races to date and outraised her.
What will it take for Long to defeat Herrera Beutler this time around?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.