Forty students from Battle Ground Public Schools have been named to the North County Honor Band in recognition of their exceptional musical abilities. On Saturday, Feb. 1, the students will perform in the Honor Band’s seventh annual concert at Hockinson High School (16819 NE 159th St., Brush Prairie) at 6 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
A selection committee comprising local band directors reviewed applications and selected students for the honor band based on their musical accomplishments with input from band directors. Students selected for the opportunity receive a quality music education experience that challenges them as musicians while working with esteemed guest conductors and performing alongside peers from neighboring school districts.
Congratulations to the following students for being selected to this year’s Honor Band:
Amboy Middle School eighth graders Zoe Richins (clarinet) and Caitlin Stonecypher (trumpet).
Chief Umtuch Middle School eighth graders Brendan Doughty (flute), Julianne Hart (flute), Abigail Johnson (flute), David Josephson (trumpet), Makayla Lynch (alto saxophone), Sora Tolley (alto saxophone), Clair Moss (baritone saxophone), and Hannah McIntyre (bass).
Daybreak Middle School eighth graders Connor O’Donnell-Field (trumpet) and Lindsay Velasco (tenor saxophone).
Laurin Middle School eighth graders Callan Bixler (clarinet) and Natalie Coughran (flute).
Pleasant Valley Middle School eighth graders Lille Amies (percussion), Brodie Collins (percussion - mallets), Amarra Hopson (flute), Alijah Machida (tenor saxophone), Colton McCall (percussion), Haleigh Rich (clarinet), and Henry Thoma (clarinet).
Tukes Valley Middle School eighth graders Peyton Dietel (trombone), Matthew Long (tuba), Grady McHenry (French horn), and Aidan Oldham (trumpet).
Battle Ground High School freshmen Christian Blodgett (trumpet) and Logan Ogle (French horn); sophomore Ian Arellano (tenor saxophone); and juniors Ryan Duffy (clarinet), Evy Wacker (flute), Kaelyn White (alto saxophone), and Jacob Williams (trombone).
Prairie High School freshman Rachel Wyman (flute); sophomores Matthew Lakey (tuba) and Shelby McCombs (trombone); juniors Jordan McCready (bassoon), Anthony Pittman (bass) and Kyle Wilson (flute); and seniors Mahlia Bump (clarinet) and Heidi Russon (flute).
— Battle Ground Public Schools
