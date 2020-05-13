Far Forest Clydesdale Ranch in Amboy welcomed its newest foal at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, after an 11-month gestation period. The new foal adds to the ranch’s award-winning Clydesdales. The foal's mother, Belleau WS Regal Renee “Rain,” was born at Warm Springs Ranch, the Budweiser Clydesdale farm, and the father is Iron Horse MM Steele, the 2018 World Champion Stallion.
The new foal’s name is Far Forest Prine.
Rain was impregnated through artificial insemination by owners Dr. Benjamin Arnold-Ladensack, DVM and Matthew Arnold-Ladensack.
