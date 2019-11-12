2606 S 18th Court., Ridgefield
Buy Now

The front side of 2606 S 18th Court., Ridgefield, shows off stone pillars, greenery and a two-car driveway. The price of the 1,594-square-foot home was recently reduced by $5,000.

Listed at $395,000, this ranch-style home in Ridgefield just had its price reduced by $5,000. The 1,594-square-foot home is one level and highlights hardwood floors, quartz countertops and a fenced backyard. 

Built in 2014, the home has central cooling, forced air heating and a gas fireplace in the living space.

2606 S 18th Court, Ridgefield
Buy Now

The living space inside 2606 S 18th Court features hardwood floors and a gas fireplace.

With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the single-family home has wall-to-wall carpet in the bedrooms, a crawl space and tile flooring in bathrooms. 

2606 S 18th Court, Ridgefield
Buy Now

Quartz countertops and are just two of the highlights inside the kitchen of 2606 S 18th Court.

The landscaped backyard features gas hookups for a barbecue grill, a covered patio and a fenced property line outlining the 6,098-square-foot lot.

2606 S 18th Court, Ridgefield
Buy Now

The backyard of 2606 S 18th Court is part of the 6,098-square-foot lot. It comes with a gas hookup for a barbecue grill and is landscaped with sprinklers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.