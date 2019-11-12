Listed at $395,000, this ranch-style home in Ridgefield just had its price reduced by $5,000. The 1,594-square-foot home is one level and highlights hardwood floors, quartz countertops and a fenced backyard.
Built in 2014, the home has central cooling, forced air heating and a gas fireplace in the living space.
With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the single-family home has wall-to-wall carpet in the bedrooms, a crawl space and tile flooring in bathrooms.
The landscaped backyard features gas hookups for a barbecue grill, a covered patio and a fenced property line outlining the 6,098-square-foot lot.
