Adding an entire basement, multi-room overhauls and complete renovations are the focus of the 2018 Columbia Credit Union Remodeled Homes Tour.
Eight freshly remodeled homes will be available to walk through from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13.
“My favorite part (of the tour) is collecting ideas, looking at options and having conversations,” Elizabeth Gomez, of Bridge City Contracting, said about the tour. “It’s nice to get perspective of what a remodel is going to look like.”
This year will be Bridge City Contracting’s second year with the Remodeled Homes Tour with their remodel home — dubbed “Functionality and Flow”’ — hailing from Battle Ground.
“This is a remodeled farmhouse type,” she said, adding that the exterior of the home received new siding since they started remodeling in the early summer.
On the inside, Gomez said the house needed a “modernity update” with the kitchen, living room and bathroom being “stuck in the 90s.”
“Some of my favorite parts of the house are the quartz patterns that line up on the countertops in the kitchen,” she said as she ran her hand across the flat surface. “They line up so perfectly.”
Along with new countertops, Gomez and Bridge City Contracting remodeled much of the kitchen to “support the homeowners’ love of cooking and entertaining” with a built-in espresso bar, induction stove and large refrigerator.
“These are all top-of-the-line appliances,” she said.
Gomez said Bridge City removed an entire closet for the espresso and coffee bar, which comes complete with a cup warming drawer and milk steamer.
“It’s one of my favorite parts of the house,” she said.
Gomez said the homeowner bought the home in May and Bridge City has been in the remodelling process since the early summertime, with not many breaks in between. Along with the new kitchen, the living room, bathroom, laundry room and stairway all received an update.
“It was all so outdated,” she said. “I really like the nice, clean look we’ve added to it.”
In the bathroom, Bridge City Contracting added a “washlet” toilet, the top of the line in bathroom care. The toilet comes with its own tablet-style control system and can heat the seat before you get there, control the bidet temperature afterward and blowdry to ensure smooth sailing.
“It does a little bit of everything,” she said as the toilet seat moved on its own. “It’s the ultimate comfort toilet.”
Bridge City Contracting won best kitchen remodel and a builders excellence award at last year’s remodeled homes tour and hopes to take home some hardware again. However, she is looking forward to the tour in general and said it’s a great way to experience what a remodel will be like.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is remodeling can be a really emotional experience,” Gomez said, noting remodeling is a process that takes months. “People are going to be in your home and your life might be inconvenienced.”
Along with Bridge City Contracting, five other builders are participating in the tour. Gomez said one of her favorite homes in the tour is a home in downtown Vancouver renovated by Rouge Construction Service. The home was lifted to create an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in the basement. Gomez said she really liked to see what other people were coming up with and doing.
The Rogue Construction Service’s home — dubbed “Creating Space-Making” — was originally built in 1910 in downtown Vancouver. Due to the minimal square footage, the ADU was placed under the house after it was lifted off of it’s foundation. Along with this additional living space, the house received a new deck and wheelchair ramp to make the ADU accessible.
Tickets for the tour are $10 for those ages 13 and up. They can be purchased at biaclarkcounty.webconnex.com/rht2019. More information on the homes and tour can be found at biaofclarkcounty.org/
These descriptions of homes were sent to The Reflector by Elizabeth Gomez, chair of the Remodeled Homes Tour and employee of Bridge City Contracting:
Building from the Ground Up by A.C.T. Builders
After initially walking through the home with their clients prior to purchase, A.C.T. Builders were able to begin the planning process as soon as the clients took ownership of the home.
Due to the magnitude of the remodel, it was clear that this was a project needing to be done in phases. Much of the home — including the living room, kitchen, and garage — were torn down to accommodate a new second-story section of the home. The bedrooms and bathrooms all remained standing and underwent cosmetic updates to create a comfortable living space for the family during their first year in the home. After finishing the teardown, reconstruction of the new sections and second story were completed.
This home now has a large, open entry, excellent entertaining space, a wonderful covered back patio and a breathtaking master suite. The home also features a large master bathroom, including a walk-in closet, soaker tub and an oversized shower. The number of windows in this home is impressive, giving an immaculate view of the serene landscape surrounding the house. The kitchen is perfect for a family dinner or a large gathering.
Overall, this house went from boring and cramped to an open and airy space that anyone could enjoy. For a project that took an immense amount of planning and coordination to complete, you can’t argue with the stunning results.
Bridge City Contracting – Functionality & Flow
This 1990s house was once the pinnacle of style and modern conveniences. However, with three decades of design, technology, and lifestyle evolution, the home was left feeling heavy and dated.
A previous remodel attempt had made the home even more choppy with competing color schemes and an abundance of confusing and unusable spaces.
Bridge City Contracting began by understanding the homeowners’ lifestyle and the top features they wanted to prioritize in their home. In designing a plan to re-imagine and re-invigorate the whole house, focus was placed on reclaiming space, bringing modern functionality and flow to primary living areas, and updating aesthetics.
Aesthetic updates like a neutral color pallet and a continuous floor give the ground level a sense of continuity and sophisticated style. An attractive mix of modern farmhouse elements and custom lighting fixtures elevate an impression of luxury without overwhelming future décor choices.
The new kitchen now supports the homeowner’s love of cooking and entertaining, including an on-trend beverage area complete with a built-in espresso machine, temperature-controlled wine storage, and a warming drawer for coffee mugs. Bridge City lifted the kitchen ceiling and installed a centralized lighting plan to bring flexible and customizable light to key work and gathering areas. High-performing Miele appliances, including a floor-to-ceiling fridge and steam oven with warming drawer, make entertaining easy and joyful. This home will certainly be enjoyed by all.
A.C.T. Builders – New Baby, New Home
Expecting a new addition to the family, A.C.T. Builders’ clients chose this eventful time in their lives to create an improved living space that would accentuate their lifestyle.
This charming home in downtown Vancouver required maximization of limited available space. Previously dark and dreary, the kitchen was also inconveniently located kittycorner to the dining room. To create a more fluid floorplan, the bathroom was moved to the opposite side of the kitchen and downsized. This created extra space to add a kitchen pantry and a master bathroom. The two bedrooms in the house shared a very small, narrow closet. The solution included splitting the closet into two, providing closet space for each bedroom. The master closet was differentiated with beautiful rolling barn doors.
Throughout the house, you will find charming focal points: a dutch door opening out onto a large, upgraded deck, striking tile work in the bathroom, and an open floor plan. With a little imagination, some hard work, and an effective use of square footage, A.C.T. Builders were able to create a bright, comfortable, and inviting atmosphere for this charming house. Their work changed a drab, cramped space into a beautiful, yet functional, home that suits this growing family perfectly.
ReNew Creations – Maximum Impact on a Budget
Sitting on the pristine Club Green Meadows Golf Course, it may be surprising to learn that this 1960’s home was once dark and uninspiring.
Part of ReNew Creations’ magic is transforming homes. With an emphasis on value and customer service, the ReNew Creations team guided the homeowners’ decision-making in a way that would not only create maximum impact on the home but would also stretch their budget as far as possible.
To renew curb appeal, much of the exterior was repainted white, with contrasting black garage doors, the colors perfectly complementing the hues of the original stonework. The original double aluminum windows were replaced with the latest in window technology to provide a better aesthetic and level of insulation.
The interior was completely updated with new and refinished cabinetry, new solid surface countertops, luxury vinyl plank floors, and all new interior doors, millwork and paint. The design maintained the original straight, modern lines of the home and brought brighter fixtures and finishes into the home to create a more elegant, lighter feeling space.
This will be a place the homeowners will be proud to call home for many, many years.
Designers Northwest Inc – Multi-Room Overhaul
Located in a highly desirable Pleasant Valley neighborhood, Designers Northwest, Inc. saw promise in what this country-esque 1990’s home could become.
With a complete overhaul in design and layout in both the kitchen and master bathroom, the remodel was underway. The kitchen received stunning cabinetry made of Hickory and Black Walnut, as well as beautiful quartz countertops. A custom mosaic tile backsplash and a large island completed the space, tying it together flawlessly.
The master bathroom received a new barrier-free tiled walkin shower, new cabinetry with quartz countertops, and matching mirrors. Of course, Designers Northwest, Inc. didn’t miss a beat by including the must-have built-in dry sauna and heated tile flooring; both great for those cold winter nights.
The powder bathrooms also saw a revamp with new tile flooring, new cabinetry and countertops echoing the design of the master bathroom to create consistency between rooms.
The entry and hall also received an update. With a new door, wainscoting stairway with Alder tread caps, new handrails and posts, this home will blow your mind the minute you step foot into the foyer.
The completeness of the designs undertaken by Designers Northwest, Inc. really brought this home back to life and will be enjoyed for years to come.
Scherer Enterprises – 1980s Kitchen Makeover
Having lived in the same house for more than 30 years, the homeowners needed an update to their custom split-level ranch home.
With acrylic-paneled fluorescent lights and narrow pocket doors isolating the kitchen from the rest of the home, Scherer Enterprises saw potential to open the space and provide more natural lighting.
Original wallpaper and carpet dating back to the 1980’s, the kitchen’s low ceilings, soffits, and large walk-in pantry were removed. The original cabinetry and counter tops were re-purposed into a garage workshop. Custom beech wood cabinetry and full-height upper cabinets were installed with black granite slab counter-top with natural quartz veins and luxurious leathered texture. Incorporation of crown moldings, stateof- the-art LED lighting fixtures, and a huge island completed the space.
The entry way and main staircase also received a complete makeover, including an all new wood railing system with skirt boards and metal balusters. The flooring in the entry hall, great room, and stairways were all upgraded to a wide luxury vinyl plank that brings a contemporary feel to the house.
The owners are thrilled with the remodel of their long-time home, which encompasses openness, modernity, and functionality.
A.C.T. Builders – Accessible Retirement Dream
This Fairway Village 55+ community renovation had one goal: Create a modern and accessible home to enjoy.
A.C.T. Builders interior work included the addition of LED lighting throughout the home to ensure a well-lit living environment. The floors were updated to a wide plank engineered wood, which transitions seamlessly into each room. The interior doors were replaced with a sleek and modern design. Fireplaces were updated with efficient gas inserts and new tile to provide a beautiful focal point for both the great room and family room.
The kitchen was modernized with all new cabinetry, a “party” sink, induction range, and microwave drawer. And the nook has been transformed into a casual gathering area. The bathrooms also received a total transformation. A new roll-in shower, heated flooring, and a heated bench were installed in the master bathroom, while a floating cement sink updates the hall bathroom in a stunning way.
Exterior work saw maintenance-free landscaping and new dooring on the garage and entry. Since outdoor entertainment was important to the clients, the deck was transformed into a modern and inviting area to watch the sunrise and observe passing golfers. A ramp installed on the south side of the house allows for full accessibility to the front of the house.
Rogue Construction Services – Creative Space-Making
Originally built in 1910, this home needed some major modern modifications to accommodate the changing needs of the homeowners.
In working with their client, Rogue Construction Services recognized the need for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU). Due to the lot’s minimal availability of square footage, the only viable location for the ADU was under the house. Since the house did not have a basement in which to convert into an ADU, Rogue Construction Services had to build one.
The project began with lifting the house, a process in which the foundation is separated from the building and temporarily raised. Once the home was raised, excavation began to remove the existing foundation and dig out land underneath the home, making room for the ADU. Once excavation was complete, the ADU was built and finished, offering the resident an attached but separate living quarter.
In addition to the ADU, the house also received all new decking on the front and back of the home. This allowed for installation of a wheelchair ramp, making the ADU completely wheelchair accessible. Providing ease-of-access for the resident was a must-have feature in this project and Rogue Construction Services did not disappoint in execution.
The addition of the ADU and accessibility features will allow the residents of this home to live comfortably for many more years.
