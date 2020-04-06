With the local and national shutdown of businesses and schools, parents are spending more time with their kids at home.
Because of the school shutdown, many parents are opting to find ways to teach their children from home while they have the extra time together. Clark Public Utilities Energy Services Supervisor DuWayne Dunham feels this is the perfect time to teach kids electrical competency as well as math and problem solving.
Dunham said kids of all ages can learn about electricity. From small conservation measures to using the energy calculator, kids can help their parents save money while learning how to conserve and save themselves.
“If they’re old enough, have them research new ideas,” Dunham said. “Get them interested in being a part of it. If they’re younger, educate them on the stuff.”
Dunham was quick to explain that the Clark Public Utilities website is a “great resource” for conservation ideas and general energy efficiency.
“One of the most beneficial things people can understand is the home energy calculator,” Dunham said, mentioning that parents can teach their kids to use the calculator. “There’s actually multiple different calculators for lighting, heat and everything else. That would be a beautiful thing to get the kids of the right age involved in.”
For example, parents can set up a class where children use the energy calculator to find a place to save energy at home. Dunham said if a child learns that 15 percent of the bill is spent on water heating, parents can have them figure out how to bring that number down.
All PUD customers have to do to use the calculator is enter in some of their bill information and answer a few questions about electrical consumption.
“I think parents that have had their kids home for two to three weeks want to keep their minds and hands busy,” Dunham said.
If your child isn’t old enough to use the energy calculator, Dunham said teaching them to change small habits can get them involved in saving electricity and teach them about waste. Activities such as turning off lights before leaving the room or ensuring the television is off before they leave the room are ways to conserve and teach.
Information about Clark Public Utilities and its programs can be found at clarkpublicutilities.com. The home energy calculator is available at clarkpublicutilities.com/residential-customers/reduce-energy-waste-and-lower-your-bill/energy-calculators/
