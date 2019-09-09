The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) recently recognized 17 companies with Building Excellence Awards for projects completed between July 2018 and June 2019. Entries for the awards are judged on craftsmanship, unique design features, company safety record and completion of project within the correct time and budget.
“The Building Excellence Awards program is a 17-year tradition of honoring outstanding work by BIA members in residential and commercial new construction, remodeling, landscaping and interior design,” 2019 BIA President Michael Shanaberger said in a news release. “We had several companies take home awards for the first time, which is always wonderful to see.”
2019 Building Excellence Award winners
• New home under $400 thousand: The Landing at Salmon Creek by Ginn Homes
• New home $400 to $600 thousand: Blakeslee Residence by Design Doctors Construction
• New home $600 to $800 thousand: Affinity Homes
• New Home $800 thousand to $1 million: The Madison by Generation Homes Northwest
• New Home over $1 million: The Timberline by Doriot Construction
• Multi-family New Construction: “2 Creeks Camas” by Romano Capital and 2 Creeks Construction
• National Green Building Standard Certified New Construction: Ellis/Bush Residence by Urban NW Homes
• Residential Exterior or Landscaping under $100 thousand: Abascal Residence by Vick Landscaping
• Residential Exterior or Landscaping over $100 thousand: Helens View by GRO Outdoor Living
• Multi-family Remodel: Vancouver Center by Millar Construction
• Residential Remodel - ADU: ReNew Creations, LLC
• Residential Remodel under $50 thousand: Nazario Residence by Bridge City Contracting
• Residential Remodel $50 to $100 thousand: Pruiett Residence by Bridge City Contracting
• Residential Remodel over $100 thousand: Allworth Project by Design Doctors Construction
• Residential Remodel over $500 thousand: Caver Residence by Blaze Restoration
• Residential Interior Design: Houser Residence by David Mucci Interiors, LLC
• Commercial Renovation Project: Covington Corner by Bunch Construction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.