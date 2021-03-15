Woodland High School sophomore Jaylee Graham recently created a video to teach Carey Hanson’s fourth grade class at Columbia Elementary School how to sign the school’s “Woodland Way” pledge using American Sign Language (ASL).
According to a news release, the “Woodland Way” pledge is about making good decisions and exhibiting excellent behavior.
“I like to have my kids recite the Woodland Way immediately following the flag salute so the concept of making appropriate choices at school and home are forefront in their minds,” Hanson said in a press release. “I wanted to make the pledge even more meaningful, so I figured ASL would be the way to go.”
Hanson reached out to Kim Novak, Woodland High School’s ASL teacher, who enlisted Jaylee Graham, a sophomore, to record a video teaching the fourth grade class how to sign the pledge.
“The video was perfect — Jaylee was so great in the video that she has a future in teaching if she wishes,” Hanson said. “The kids think being able to sign the pledge is so cool, and I’ve posted the ASL alphabet in my room so my students can learn more whenever they want to.”
According to the release, Graham comes from a family of teachers and has thought about going into the field of education after high school.
“Making the video was a great project to help me give education more thought,” Graham said. “I think the most challenging part of making the video of myself signing was having to watch myself and try not to mess up.”
Graham decided to take ASL at the high school because the father of one of her brother’s friends is deaf.
“I had always wanted to find some way to talk to him and now I can,” she said. “Another reason I wanted to learn sign language is that it’s a very fascinating language.”
For Hanson, the idea for her class’s project stemmed from her own interest in sign language. “I’ve always wanted to learn ASL, but I’ve never had the chance to take a formal class,” she said. “Additionally, I’m always looking for ways to include movement, interest and fun in my class, so this seemed perfect as it’s also something my students will always remember and may continue to do.”
According to the release, knowing how to sign the Woodland Way also increased student engagement for Hanson.
“It can be challenging getting my fourth-graders to join me in a GoNoodle video, but every one of them will participate when signing,” she said. “We learned to sign pretty quickly by watching Jaylee’s video and slowing it down, stopping to practice when necessary.”
With Columbia Elementary School home to the district’s Dual Language Immersion program, Hanson now plans to introduce yet another culture to her class.
“My next goal is to have my students learn and recite the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish as well as English,” she said. “Hopefully, one day we’ll be able to recite both pledges in English, Spanish and ASL.”
