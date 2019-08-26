On Aug. 12, a nationally certified physician assistant with more than eight years experience in primary care, emergency medicine and interventional radiology joined Delta Direct Care (formerly Patient Direct Care) in Battle Ground.
Delta Direct Care is a primary health care provider in Battle Ground that focuses on giving primary health care to those underserved, excluded or facing financial troubles due to health bills.
“We are so pleased to bring someone of Trent’s caliber to the team. He brings primary care and emergency medicine experience — a great combination for a Direct Primary Care medical clinic,” said Dr. Dino Ramzi, president and physician at Delta Direct Care. “His experience with acute illness, casting, suturing and other minor procedures is a great complement to his dedication to quality primary care.”
Russell completed his bachelor’s degree in radiologic science at Boise State University and earned his master’s degree in physician assistant studies at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He is certified by the National Commission for Certification of Physician Assistants and licenced in Washington and Oregon.
“I’m excited to be here and make a positive impact in the Direct Primary Care system I believed in,” Russell said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.