Eighteen Boy Scouts from the local Columbia River District successfully passed their Eagle Scout Board of Review last November and advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout. Collectively, the scouts led a total of 2,085 hours of community service.

Jacob Brendan Connell.1
Jacob Brendan Connellof Boy Scout Troop 101 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in making educational art kits for Gisenyi, Rwanda for a total of 49 hours of community service. Jacob, 15, is the son of Gregory and Shannon Connell. He is a sophomore at Union High School.
Anthony John Panettieri Dimmick.2
Anthony John Panettieri Dimmick of Boy Scout Troop 320 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in refurbishing the horseshoe pits and adding a bench for Bratton Canyon Park in Woodland for a total of 153 hours of community service. Anthony, 15, is the son of Glenn and Regina Dimmick. He is a freshman at Skyview High School.
Eiden Raelthyk Erickson.3
Eiden Raelthyk Erickson of Boy Scout Troop 371 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in a renovation for the amphitheater at Paradise State Park in Ridgefield for a total of 114 hours of service. Eiden is 14 years old and is the son of Renaun and Eve Erickson.
Jake Allan Grevstad.4
Jake Allan Grevstadof Boy Scout Troop 371 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in rebuilding horseshoe pits at Lewisville Park in Battle Ground for a total of 114 hours of community service. Jake is 14 and the son of Eric and Rebekah Grevstad and an eighth grader at Chief Umtuch Middle School. 
Caden Timothy Karren.5
Caden Timothy Karrenof Boy Scout Troop 499 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in building bat nesting boxes near Lacamas Lake for a total of 51 hours of community service. Caden is 13 years old and the son of Timothy and Amy Karren and an eighth grader at Skyridge Middle School.
Wilson Charles Keller.6
Wilson Charles Keller of Boy Scout Troop 648 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in building a monument for the legacy of Willie Morehouse and the Buffalo Soldiers at Fort Vancouver Historic site for a total of 311 hours of community service. Wilson is 17 years old and is the son of Richard and Patty Keller. He is a senior at Columbia River High School. 
Nicholas Kevin Leetham.7
Nicholas Kevin Leetham of Boy Scout Troop 496 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in building display stands for the Camas Public Library for a total of 92 hours of community service. Nicholas, 15, is the son of Kevin and Amy Leetham. He is a freshman at Camas High School.
Jared Allen Muchmore.8
Jared Allen Muchmore of Boy Scout Troop 336 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in building children sized picnic tables for Columbia Springs Fish Hatchery for a total of 90 hours of community service. Jared, age 14, is the son of James and Brenda Muchmore. He is an eighth grader at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Joshua Andrew Muchmore.9
Joshua Andrew Muchmore of Boy Scout Troop 336 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in building benches for a stream table at the Columbia Springs Fish Hatchery for a total of 92 hours of community service. Joshua, age 14, is the son of James and Brenda Muchmore. He is an eighth grader at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. 
Collin Michael Newberry.10
Collin Michael Newberry of Boy Scout Troop 381 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in documenting and preserving records at Mt. Zion Cemetery in La Center for a total of 52 hours of service. Collin is 17 and is the son of Serge and Evelyn Newberry. He is a senior at La Center High School.
Caleb Daniel Perkins.11
Caleb Daniel Perkins of Boy Scout Troop 497 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in making fleece lap blankets for Legacy Health Salmon Creek Hospital. Caleb, 14, is the son of Blake and Sarah Perkins and has a total of 229 hours of community service. He is a freshman at Washougal High School.
Ryan Glenn Schuh.12
Ryan Glenn Schuh of Boy Scout Troop 462 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in building mason bee houses for Fort Vancouver National Park for a total of 71 hours of community service. Ryan is 18 and the son of Brenda Schuh. He is a senior at Parkrose High School.
Samuel Mayer Sheppert.13
Samuel Mayer Sheppert of Boy Scout Troop 315 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in placing vinyl words teaching standards on the risers of two staircases at Eisenhower Elementary School for a total of 72 hours of service. Samuel, age 14, is the son of Andrew and Laura Sheppert. He is a freshman at Skyview High School.
David Colby Smith.14
David Colby Smith of Boy Scout Troop 368 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in placing storm drain medallions for the Clark County Stream Team. David, 18, is the son of Berick and Janae Smith and has a total of 69 hours of community service. He is a Senior at Mt. View High School.
Benjamin Harry Stephenson.15
Benjamin Harry Stephenson of Boy Scout Troop 549 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in a nursery redevelopment project for Steigerwald Lake Wildlife Refuge. Benjamin, age 14, is the son of Sally-Anne and Martin Stephenson and has a total of 211 hours of community service. He is a freshman at Washougal High School.
Ethan Lee Taylor.16
Ethan Lee Taylor of Boy Scout Troop 320 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in building benches for i-Tech Preparatory School for a total of 160 hours of community service. Ethan age 14 is the son of Devin and Nichole Taylor. He is a freshman at i-Tech Preparatory School.
Tai Talitiga Tumanvao.17
Tai Talitiga Tumanvao of Boy Scout Troop 496 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in building corn hole games for Prune Hill Elementary. Tai, 18, is the son of Willie and Mitzi Tumanvao and has a total of 64 hours of community service. He is a senior at Camas High School.
Marcus Ryan Wagner.18
Marcus Ryan Wagner of Boy Scout Troop 318 led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in building five picnic tables for Bratton Canyon County Park for a total of 91 hours of community service. Marcus is age 16 and the son of Diane and Bert Wagner. He is a sophomore at Union High School.

