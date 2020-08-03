Six Boy Scouts from the Columbia River District successfully passed their Eagle Scout Board of Review this past February and have been advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout. Collectively, the group of Boy Scouts planned and led a total of 795 hours of community service and provided positive benefits to the organizations they served.
Christopher Michael Biermann, of Boy Scout Troop 424, led a group of Scouts and volunteers in refurbishing a flag pole at Forest Home Park in Camas for a total of 58 hours of community service. Christopher is 18 years old and the son of Kerry Biermann and Tamme Davis. He recently graduated from Camas High School.
Andrew Michael Ellson, of Boy Scout Troop 554, led a group of Scouts and volunteers in organizing and performing a magic show for the deaf community. Andrew is 18 years old and the son of Nickolas and Theresa Ellson. He recently graduated from Heritage High School.
David William Josephson, of Boy Scout Troop 371, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building bleachers at Lewisville Park for a total of 65 hours of community service. David is the son of Susie and Don Josephson and recently finished up his eighth grade year at Chief Umtuch Middle School.
Joshua Brody Parks, of Boy Scout Troop 14, led a group of Scouts and volunteers in building raised garden beds for Sacajawea Elementary School for a total of 135 hours of community service. Joshua is 16 years old and the son of Julie and Todd Parkes. He is entering his senior year at Columbia River High School.
Julian Alexander Rivera, of Boy Scout Troop 320, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building shot put ranges at Gaiser MIddle School for a total 164 hours of community service. Julian is 14 years old and the son of Crystal and Juan Rivera. He recently finished up eighth grade at Gaiser Middle School.
Noah Heine Withee, of Boy Scout Troop 344, led a group of scouts and adult volunteers in building benches for the Royal Ridges Retreat for a total of 74 hours of community service. Noah is 18 years old and the son of Jennifer and Robert Withee. He recently graduated from Battle Ground High School.
