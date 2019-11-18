The local nonprofit Ridgefield Public Schools Foundation (RPSF) received a $7,500 grant from the Price Foundation last week. The funds will be used to support high school students in the Ridgefield School District who would like to attend a technical program, trade school or community college but are financially unable to do so. The scholarship will provide three Ridgefield High School seniors with $2,500 each.
Started in 2009, the RPSF is a privately funded organization with the mission of advancing programs and activities that support student development for which public resources are insufficient or unavailable. Since its founding, the RPSF has supported high school students planning to continue their education through a variety of scholarship opportunities and has awarded scholarships to 58 students for a total of $48,500.
“We applied for a grant from the Price Foundation because their goals aligned with ours perfectly,” Jeff Vigue, president of the RPSF, said in a news release. “We are extremely excited to offer three more scholarships this year because of this new synergistic relationship.”
Located in Clark County, the Price Foundation has the mission to improve education, health and historic preservation in Clark and Cowlitz Counties. Information about the scholarship will be posted at www.ridgefieldpsf.org by Jan. 1, 2020, along with the application for interested students.
