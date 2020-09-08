Kelso native and Kelso High School graduate Holly Warren is currently serving aboard the USS Ronald Regan, which is continuing to conduct operations in the Indo-Pacific region.
Warren is an aviation electronics technician petty officer second class, is the calibration lab’s leading petty officer and metrology and calibration manager for the Regan.
“It makes me proud to be out here supporting our nation’s mission and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific Region,” Warren said in a news release. “The feeling of being a part of something so important is indescribable.”
Since the ship's departure in June of 2020, the Ronald Regan continues to operate in the Indo-Pacific alongside allies and partners to demonstrate the United States of America’s commitment to defense agreements, as well as provide security and stability in support of a free and open region.
More information about the Reagan can be found online at vidshub.net/unit/CVN76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.