Four Air Force Junior ROTC (AFJROTC) cadets from Battle Ground High School are set to fly high this summer after being awarded scholarships that will provide them with an opportunity to earn private pilot licences.
Nathanial Davis, Jarrett Huntington, Brooke Kirby and Wyatt Moody are among just 200 AFJROTC cadets nationwide selected to receive scholarships from the Flight Academy Scholarship Program. The Flight Academy Scholarship Program is a collaborative initiative between the United States Air Force and the commercial aviation industry intended to inspire and encourage high school youth to pursue careers in aviation.
The scholarship program is an intensive eight-week summer aviation training program. It is conducted at 11 accredited universities nationwide. Upon completion of the program, students are awarded a private pilot’s certification and 12 college credits. The approximate value of the scholarship is $22,500 and it includes transportation, room and board, academics and required flight hours.
“I’ve always known that I was interested in becoming a pilot,” BGHS junior Jerrett Huntington said in a news release. “Being awarded this scholarship feels like doors are flying wide open in front of me, and it’s a dream come true to have this opportunity.”
According to the news release, airline industry and military leadership say the United States is facing a looming pilot shortage crisis. Currently, Boeing predicts 6,000 civilian pilots will need to be hired each year for the next 20 years to keep up with demand. The military will need to add at least another 2,000 pilots per year.
According to the release, nearly 3,000 cadets applied for the 200 available flight academy scholarships. The scholarships are merit-based, with selection being determined by cadets’ grades, extracurricular activities and results from the aviation qualification test.
“I’m immensely proud of the accomplishments of these outstanding cadets,” Lt. Col. Andrew Woodrow, Battle Ground High School’s senior aerospace science instructor said in the relase. “BGHS is fortunate to have four students selected to receive scholarships that will provide these cadets with a first class opportunity to chart the course for their futures in aviation.”
The cadets are now waiting to find out which university they will be attending this summer. Current partnering universities in the Flight Academy Scholarship Program are: California Baptist University, Riverside, California; Delaware State University, Dover, Delaware; Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Florida; Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott, Arizona; Florida Memorial University, Miami Gardens, Florida; Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus, Salina, Kansas; Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia; Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana; Southeastern University, Lakeland, Florida; University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota; and Utah Valley State, Orem, Utah.
