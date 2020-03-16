Ridgefield School District (RSD) officials recognized six Students of the Month and one Employee of the Month at the March 10 board of directors meeting.
Jennifer “Jenn” Ross, a speech language pathologist at Union Ridge Elementary, was selected as Employee of the Month for March. By collaborating with school staff and parents and continually researching the best practices in her field, Ross constantly seeks to improve her practice with students. Ross spent time working in other school districts prior to coming to Ridgefield and brings a breadth of knowledge and experience in areas of special education. Ross also communicates clearly and effectively and takes on leadership roles when it comes to guiding the special education team. In weekly “Sped Business” meetings, for example, she shares research-based resources and ideas that increase the district’s capacity to better serve students. Jenn’s office is often a revolving door of staff who seek her out for advice on how best to accommodate and intervene for struggling students not receiving special education services. When she is not serving students, she spends her time researching best practices in areas such as data collection and dyslexia intervention in an effort to reach more students.
The Student of the Month for the Ridgefield Early Learning Center is Liam Bartholomew. According to a news release, Liam is a respectful, responsible and resilient learner and a friend to all. He consistently shows kindness and offers to help other students as well as teachers with anything they need. Along with this, Liam has a positive attitude, big heart and full of creativity. His favorite thing is walking in and pretending to be a dinosaur as well as drawing pictures for his friends and family.
“What I admire most about Liam is his ability to work through challenges,” Erika Muir, ELC coordinator, said. “Some days don’t always end up the way we prefer, but I notice that Liam adapts and improves the plan when it needs to be. He never forgets to consider the feelings of others, even in disagreements. He remembers how to take care of himself and those around him. I am very proud of Liam.”
Jaxton Pierce, a third-grader, was selected as Student of the Month for South Ridge Elementary School. Jaxton is an independent, self-motivated and kind individual who is always willing to help or give his peers valuable feedback. Jaxson is also creative and imaginative and loves to tell stories. Jaxton always comes to his classroom ready to learn and is consistently a role model for respectful and focused behavior.
Easton Matters, a fourth-grader, was selected as Student of the Month at Union Ridge Elementary School. Easton is a kind and giving human who is willing to help all people, big and small. At the beginning of the year, Easton was worried about a medically and physically fragile classmate. After hearing how students who were all together in the previous year, Easton talked to his family about wanting to be moved to the student’s class so he could help support her, even if it meant not being in a class with his friends. Easton is usually the first person to volunteer to do a job or task and often takes initiative to help with something that that teacher may not know is needed.
Fifth-grader Cohen Draper is the Student of the Month at Sunset Ridge Intermediate School. Bighearted Cohen is kind and respectful to all around him. His empathy and compassion for others brings joy to everybody. Cohen is observant and sensitive to others needs and can often be found reaching out to his peers, offering support and encouragement. Along with this, Cohen consistently does his best on school assignments and works hard to stay on task in the classroom. He is a quiet learner and can be counted on to follow through with rules and instruction.
Trenton Stevens, an eighth-grader, was selected as Student of the Month at View Ridge Middle School. Trenton is always involved in the classroom, whether it be participating in a mock trial or the enlightenment hearing or being an excellent math student. Trenton is a positive role model to his peers and gives an effort in whatever academic endeavor he encounters.
Sometimes finding our passion in life involves a lot of time and a myriad of experiences, opportunities, successes and failures. And sometimes it almost seems like our passion finds us. Caroline Ceravalo is a person whose passion is evident by her pursuits both in and out of school. Now a junior at Ridgefield High School, Caroline began her journey in public education for the first time when she enrolled as a freshman. She has been nominated for Student of the Month a total of six times. Caroline takes AP courses and maintains a 3.9 GPA. She is the founding member and president of RHS’ newest club, iTuna, which focuses on environmental issues and is a member of Unite Ridgefield. She is also a member of HOSA and participated in its state competition earlier this month. Caroline has worked on political campaigns, speaks to politicians about environmental issues and has traveled to Washington D.C. to attend a political leadership conference. Taking AP Psych in her sophomore year sparked her interest in the medical field. After high school, she plans to go to medical school to become a researcher. Not all things come easily for Caroline, but she finds strength through her family, her friends and her passion for the environment to overcome life’s challenges. As one nominating teacher put it, “Caroline faces personal challenges but she never gives up, working tirelessly to improve herself, her peers and RHS. She makes the world a better place.” It is for all these reasons that Caroline Ceravalo represents Ridgefield High School as the March Student of the Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.