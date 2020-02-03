Addie Lynn Homola, a girl, was born to parents Dale Homola and Karen Niemi, of Yacolt, on Jan. 13. Addie weighed 7 pounds at time of birth.
Most Popular
Articles
- Public Asked to Help Identify Suspect in Salmon Creek Bank Robbery
- Vehicular homicide charge expected after two die in Ridgefield crash
- Teen boy killed in head-on crash that also injured Battle Ground man
- Unidentified male critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Woodland
- Tax talk: Clark County school levies rise in 2020
- Ridgefield Port of Entry opens, honors fallen trooper
- Battle Ground Chief of Police Bob Richardson to be honored at retirement celebration
- CCF&R approves sale of downtown Ridgefield fire station
- Woodland RV park residents eye legal action over utility shutoff
- BG police officer takes second at jiu-jitsu tournament
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter to the editor: Unite with Bob Ferguson and ban assault weapons (4)
- Letter to the editor: Gun bans only hurt honest citizens (2)
- Letter to the editor: Use common sense before joining the ‘ban guns’ crowd (2)
- Fix the bridge or build a third one first? (1)
- Homeless emergency grabs the attention of state lawmakers (1)
- State lawmakers hear pitch to replace gas tax with a fee per mile driven (1)
- Letter to the editor: Khalil a great choice for Congress (1)
- Letter to the editor: A response to Kalama methanol plant article (1)
- Homeless outreach day expands in Clark County (1)
- Letter to the editor: Fire annexation is fair and cost-effective for taxpayers (1)
Latest News
- Clark’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on 2007 cold case murder, touts $25K reward
- State lawmakers propose a plan to treat mentally ill people without their consent
- Homeless outreach day expands in Clark County
- Woodland RV park residents eye legal action over utility shutoff
- CCF&R approves sale of downtown Ridgefield fire station
- Tax talk: Clark County school levies rise in 2020
- Battle Ground financial reporting recognized for 17th straight year
- County seeks applicants for development advisory board
Question of the Week
Fix the bridge or build a third one first?
Do you think a simple replacement of the current Interstate 5 bridge will relieve congestion, or do you think there needs to be a new crossing over the Columbia River?
You voted:
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.