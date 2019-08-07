Each year on the first Tuesday of Aug. National Night Out events occur across the United States with the goal of fostering trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Battle Ground held its celebration at Kiwanis Park with a Bicycle Rodeo, tours of police vehicles and fire engines, crafts, live music and other kid-friendly activities.
A number of local organizations had booths, including Southwest Washington Search & Rescue, Battle Ground Community Library, C-Tran and Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.
Five-year-old Kenna Moug, a Battle Ground resident, rides her bike through the Bicycle Rodeo safety course with the help of Battle Ground Police Lieutenant Mike Fort during National Night Out at Kiwanis Park Aug. 6.
One-year-old Winnie Callier-Frison from Battle Ground escapes the hot weather by resting in her stroller during National Night Out at Kiwanis Park.
Chris Crouch plays with his police K-9 Luca during National Night Out at Kiwanis Park Aug. 6.
Chief of Police Bob Richardson (left) and Fire District 3 Administrative Officer Michelle Eisenbeis work together to serve free hot dogs for the National Night Out crowd at Kiwanis Park Aug. 6.
London from Battle Ground works to pull a tire across the ground during National Night Out in Kiwanis Park Aug. 6. Southwest Washington Search & Rescue used the tire pull to simulate a canyon rescue.
Four-year-old Lacy Hoover catches a look at her hopeful future while touring a fire truck during National Night Out at Kiwanis Park Aug. 6.
Four-year-old Japhy Callier-Frison from Battle Ground adds his artwork to the scenery of National Night Out at Kiwanis Park Aug. 6.
Six-year-old Kaileigh Block from Battle Ground adds the finishing touch of a sticker on her decorated pet rock during National Night Out at Kiwanis Park Aug. 6. While Block was unsure of what to name her pet rock, she did say the googly eyes were her favorite part.
Eunice Ingermanson (left) and Jessica Cole share their message of support and advocacy for the LGBT community during National Night Out at Kiwanis Park Aug. 6.
Ten-year-old Abby Larranaga from Battle Ground learns CPR while attending National Night Out at Kiwanis Park Aug. 6.
Coleson Turney, a two-year-old Battle Ground resident, cools off with a mister during National Night Out at Kiwanis Park Aug. 6.
