Local North County students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for the Winter 2020 quarter. To qualify for the list, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of 3.5 out of 4. Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades.
Hometown: Battle Ground
Andrea Besara, Senior
Lauren Jolie Choquer, Senior
Greta Anne Dankmeyer Dubois, Junior
Makenzie Marie Hallstrom, Freshman
Talia Danielle Horacek, Senior
Belladonna Chinami Minden, Junior
Julia S. Mitsch, Junior
Azaria Arianna Nyamekye, Freshman
Levi Jonathan Sy, Senior
Marin M. Jr Yanchuck, Sophomore
Brush Prairie
Erin Elizabeth Bratt, Senior
John William Broer, Junior
Adam Thomas Carter, Senior
Alicia Janae Congdon, Sophomore
Jaimie Rae Dotson, Senior
Jackson Michael Finklein, Senior
Lauren Elizabeth Hapgood, Junior
Alex Min Ko, Senior
Darby Joanne Munger, Senior
Sarah Elizabeth Pohle, Sophomore
Maria S. Rojkova, Senior
Sara K. Stark, Senior
Robert D. Vesely, Senior
La Center
Katherine Chenfan Daugherty, Sophomore
Emily Grace Wiel, Junior
Ridgefield
Kokoro Abe, Senior
Cynthia J. Au, Junior
Amy Grace Bishop-Smith, Junior
Helena L. Bockstadter, Junior
Everett James Buck, Junior
Seryna Lauren Chin, Freshman
Gabrielle Jan Davin, Sophomore
Nathan James Kessi, Freshman
Brittan Alesha Robinett, Junior
Colin James Stone, Junior
Sophie Joan Tajadod, Senior
Max Phillip Vanarnam, Senior
Andrew J. Williams, Junior
Woodland
Patrick Lee Forcier, Senior
Shane Alexander Fretwell, Senior
Michael Paul Gabalis, Junior
Omar Jr Najar, Senior
Lynnea Brianne Rayl, Senior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.