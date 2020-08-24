University of Washington

 

Local North County students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for the Winter 2020 quarter. To qualify for the list, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of 3.5 out of 4. Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades. 

 

Hometown: Battle Ground

Andrea Besara, Senior

Lauren Jolie Choquer, Senior

Greta Anne Dankmeyer Dubois, Junior

Makenzie Marie Hallstrom, Freshman

Talia Danielle Horacek, Senior

Belladonna Chinami Minden, Junior

Julia S. Mitsch, Junior

Azaria Arianna Nyamekye, Freshman

Levi Jonathan Sy, Senior

Marin M. Jr Yanchuck, Sophomore

 

Brush Prairie

Erin Elizabeth Bratt, Senior

John William Broer, Junior

Adam Thomas Carter, Senior

Alicia Janae Congdon, Sophomore

Jaimie Rae Dotson, Senior

Jackson Michael Finklein, Senior

Lauren Elizabeth Hapgood, Junior

Alex Min Ko, Senior

Darby Joanne Munger, Senior

Sarah Elizabeth Pohle, Sophomore

Maria S. Rojkova, Senior

Sara K. Stark, Senior

Robert D. Vesely, Senior

 

La Center

Katherine Chenfan Daugherty, Sophomore

Emily Grace Wiel, Junior

 

Ridgefield

Kokoro Abe, Senior

Cynthia J. Au, Junior

Amy Grace Bishop-Smith, Junior

Helena L. Bockstadter, Junior

Everett James Buck, Junior

Seryna Lauren Chin, Freshman

Gabrielle Jan Davin, Sophomore

Nathan James Kessi, Freshman

Brittan Alesha Robinett, Junior

Colin James Stone, Junior

Sophie Joan Tajadod, Senior

Max Phillip Vanarnam, Senior

Andrew J. Williams, Junior

 

Woodland

Patrick Lee Forcier, Senior

Shane Alexander Fretwell, Senior

Michael Paul Gabalis, Junior

Omar Jr Najar, Senior

Lynnea Brianne Rayl, Senior

 

