Five student musicians from Battle Ground Public Schools were selected for the Washington Music Educators Association’s All-State Honor Bands and performed in the 2020 All-State Bands concert in Yakima last weekend.
To be selected, students auditioned and competed with middle and high school students across the state. While at the All-State event, students will participate in rehearsals with music educators and directors, as well as perform at the gala concert. The honorees this year are Prairie High School 11th-grader Carley Ray, All-State Treble Choir (alto); Battle Ground High School 11th-grader Jacob Williams, All-State Wind Ensemble (trombone); Chief Middle School eighth-grader Clair Moss, Junior All-State Concert Band (baritone saxophone); Tukes Valley Middle School eighth-grader Payton Dietel, Junior All-State Concert Band (trombone); and Tukes Valley Middle School eighth-grader Grady McHenry, Junior All-State Jazz Band (trumpet).
