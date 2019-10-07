The 50th anniversary of Cispus Outdoor School was honored with a resolution at the Ridgefield School Board meeting and with the proclamation of Cispus Outdoor School Week at the Ridgefield City Council meeting. In attendance were special guests connected with Cispus throughout the years.
In 1969, Allene Wodage helped found Cispus with Union Ridge Elementary School principal John Hudson Sr. For 25 years after its inception, Wodaege served as director of Cispus Outdoor School. At a city council meeting late last month, Wodeage spoke on the importance of Cispus and its ability to instill a real love and nature into students. Wodeage talked about four past camp counselors whose experiences at Cispus inspired them to become teachers.
Wodaege’s daughter, Carla Bonebrake, was in the very first class of Ridgefield fifth-graders at Cispus. She later served as a camp counselor and worked on the Cispus staff for 13 years. Ridgefield Police Sgt. Cathy Doriot experienced Cispus for the first time with Bonebrake and still has her wood cookies (a sort of ID tag) from camp.
While John Hudson Sr. has died, his brother, son, granddaughters and great-granddaughters attended the 50th anniversary meetings. During the meetings, Superintendent Nathan McCann and Mayor Don Stose recognized the impact the outdoor school has had on the Ridgefield community, students, counselors, teachers and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.