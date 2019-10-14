The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Battle Ground (GFWC-Battle Ground) is awarding a $2,000 scholarship this year. The scholarship is open to graduating girls in the Battle Ground area from Battle Ground High School, Prairie High School, River HomeLink, Summit View High School, CAM Senior High School and the Battle Ground Public Schools Family Resource Center.
“They need to have three recommendations,” GFWC-Battle Ground Scholarship Chairman Leese Pohl said.
Pohl said of the three recommendations, two can be teachers or other employees from their school while one must be an outside community member.
Along with these recommendations, Pohl said the scholarship committee also looks at grade point averages, community service and financial needs. According to Pohl, most of the girls happily complete community service and make themselves prominent in the community.
The GFWC-Battle Ground has been handing out scholarships to graduating girls in the Battle Ground area for more than 40 years.
“GFWC’s motivation to award this scholarship includes: assisting high school girls to further their education and promoting and supporting girls in our own community,” GFWC-Battle Ground wrote in promotional material.
According to Pohl, money for the scholarships is generated from the profits of the annual Ladybug Bazaar, the club’s major fundraiser on the first Saturday of November. In past years, the club gave out multiple small scholarships instead of one big one.
“We did that hoping to attract a larger group of girls to our scholarship,” Pohl said about the change.
The GFWC-Battle Ground scholarship is open to graduating girls in the Battle Ground area who plan on furthering their education at a college in Washington. Applicants must submit three recommendations and short essay about themselves to be considered for the scholarship. All applications are to be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2020.
For more information contact your high school career center or counselor or Leese Pohl at pohlbarn4@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.