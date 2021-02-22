Glen Willis Rotschy, a boy, was born to parents Andre and Chelle Rotschy of Amboy on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Glen weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces at time of birth.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clark County COVID-19: 32 cases reported Wednesday
- 2021 property tax statements due April 30
- Washington lawmakers press to restore funds for Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge Community Center
- Clark County COVID-19: recent cases drop for fourth week in a row
- County Auditor’s office details CARES Act funds distribution
- Clark County COVID-19: 41 cases reported Thursday
- Abbarno introduces bill to prevent waste discharge from vehicles into waterways
- Clark College removes application fee
- Fire District 3 to be added to property tax statements for Battle Ground properties
- Vancouver man dies following officer-involved shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Commentary: Why I support Trump (12)
- ‘As impeachable as it gets’: Herrera Beutler seizes opportunity to defend impeachment vote at town hall (5)
- BGPS levy fails in February special election (4)
- Letter to the editor: America is designed to take the life out of you (4)
- Letter to the editor: There’s a lot to rectify in this nation (2)
- Sheriff’s deputies respond to Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital (2)
- Letter to the editor: I urge you to support Battle Ground school levy (1)
- Inslee: Washington among COVID-19 vaccination leaders in nation (1)
- Letter to the editor: Pandemic shows flaw of tying employment to health care (1)
- Commentary: Why the fear about discussing limits on emergency orders? (1)
Latest News
- Otto named Clark County Manager
- Rapid return to the gridiron for La Center
- Washington lawmakers press to restore funds for Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge Community Center
- Governor signs COVID-19 relief and recovery bills
- Woodland Public Schools announces transition to in-person school for all students
- Three bills sponsored by Rep. Vick advance past committee
- Abbarno introduces bill to prevent waste discharge from vehicles into waterways
- I-5 bridge replacement administrator speaks out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.