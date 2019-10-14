Prairie High School Head Football Coach Mike Peck was selected among the week five NFL High School Coaches of the Week for the state of Washington. Peck led the Falcons to a 5-0 season start for the first time since 1984 before his team suffered its first loss of the season to Mountain View Thursday.
Under his leadership, the Prairie Falcons have consistently played with effort and discipline.
By being named coach of the week, Peck and the Prairie High School football program received a $500 grant from the NFL and entered into the running to be NFL High School Coach of the Year. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, go to seahawks.com/coachoftheweek.
(0) comments
