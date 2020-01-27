South Ridge Elementary School librarian Emily Crawford recently gave her first grade class a special assignment known as the Flat Stanley Project.
“Flat Stanley” is a series of books about Stanley Lambchop, a boy who is squashed flat by a bulletin board and proceeds to go on many adventures. Stanley slides under doors, flies like a kite and is mailed to destinations far away. Crawford’s students got to send their own Flat Stanleys off on new adventures.
The Ridgefield first-graders colored several paper Flat Stanleys and mailed them off to friends and family around the country. Those people then took photos all over their towns with Flat Stanley.
According to a news release, just from the one WIN (What I Need) Time class, Flat Stanley traveled to 12 states. He went to a ranch, zoo and vineyard. He flew a plane in Alaska, worked on a television show and attended an NFL game. Crawford compiled all 27 of the Flat Stanley adventures into a Flat Stanley book for the students.
The students started the project by reading “Flat Stanley’s Worldwide Adventures: The Japanese Ninja Surprise.” The release said Crawford used the book to get her students interested in reading.
“I liked that I got to read!” Ammon Neil said.
They did a literature circle study where they discussed the book, developed questions together and made a glossary of words that were new to them.
The release said the students enjoyed the book and the project. They were excited to show which page showed off where their Flat Stanley went.
“Flat Stanley Adventures: Volume 1 by Ms. Crawford’s First Grade WIN Class” now has a place in the South Ridge library. Each student received their own copy and can read about all of the amazing places Flat Stanley can go.
Maybe they’ll go there themselves someday — but probably not in an envelope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.