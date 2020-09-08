Battle Ground bookstore Literary Leftovers is adding new shelves and space as it plans to open up a second location this weekend.
The store will have a grand opening celebration on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, to show the community the new 2,000-square-foot space, which is dedicated to providing affordable new and used young adult and children’s literature as well as homeschool curriculum.
Owner and operator of Literary Leftovers Kelsey Simons said the planning for the new location happened fast and she and her staff are excited to offer a new space to the community. Simons explained how many of her frequent clientele at the original location were children and parents looking for books and homeschooling curriculum.
“We are now offering new and used homeschool curriculum, which is important because it used to all be used material,” she said. “We also have enrichment material such as magnetic adventures learning kids, art supplies and more.”
The original location of the store isn’t going anywhere and the new spot is just two doors down. Simons said the catalyst for opening the new location was the increased need for homeschooling equipment and material due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Simons, a “huge supporter of school choice,” said she wanted to make the curriculum affordable for everyone and give parents the ability to see the books and material in person before they purchased it. Simons feels that people shouldn’t have to go all the way to Portland or East Vancouver to be able to see the books in person.
“I think everybody should have access to the materials they need to be successful at educating their kids and they should be able to afford it,” she said, mentioning that none of the used curriculum is over $7 with newer materials being just “a little more expensive.”
With the removal of the children’s literature from the original location, Simons has been able to expand most of the sections in the store. The romance, westerns and Christian literature sections are larger, and more shelf space has been made for displays, puzzles and other bookshop material. The new space also allows Simons to hold author events such as reading and signings once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
As for operating a local business during a pandemic, Simons said the first few months were “extremely hard” as the bookshop needed to close down for multiple weeks back in the spring. To make up for the lack of walk-ins, Simons said she and her employees started selling books on Facebook for curbside delivery, a process that was “more work than being in the store.” Eventually, the store was able to open up again and allow walk-ins. According to Simons, once parents realized kids wouldn’t be going back to school, business skyrocketed for children’s books and schooling material.
Keeping the focus on education is a big part of Simons’ mission. She is working with Battle Ground Public Schools to make the new location a “school hotspot,” a place where kids with little to no internet access can get access to online material. Along with the addition of the hot spot, Simons hopes to hold learning events and more in the new expanded space once COVID-19 restrictions are gone.
The hotspot and learning opportunities aren’t the only way Simon’s hopes to keep the focus on education and the community. Her next plan is to get a non-profit arm of the shop going where tax-deductible book donations can be made to the shop. The non-profit will then use funds to help pay for kids tutoring and books.
Earlier this year, Literary Leftovers stopped its trade credit program because it wasn’t beneficial to the company. Simons said it was a hard but necessary decision and the store is still accepting book donations. However, she didn’t want to raise book prices because she felt keeping the cost low was the most important part of the business (most books are between $3 and $7).
“I think everybody should be able to own a book,” she said. “Everyone deserves to be able to feel and hold a book and call it theirs.”
