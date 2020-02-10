A record number of participants attended the sixth annual Clark Public Utilities Race for Warmth and raised more than $60,000 for Operation Warm Heart.
A total of 1,514 people walked or ran in the 5K and 10K events on Sunday, Jan. 26. According to a news release, every dollar of registration fees and all donations made online and at local Burgerville restaurants will be used to cover home heating expenses for local families in financial crisis.
“The endless generosity of our community and the incredible business partners who help cover all the event’s hard costs continues to amaze all of us at the utility,” Clark Public Utilities Marketing and Events Specialist Maxie Mayer said in the release. “Thanks to our partners and the dozens of utility employees who volunteered to staff the race on donated time, every penny raised will go directly to our friends and neighbors in need.”
According to the release, the average Operation Warm Heart grant is $290. The proceeds of this year’s race will directly benefit more than 200 families in the community.
Participation in the annual race has tripled since racers first left the starting line in 2014. In the short time since, hundreds of runners and walkers of all ages have made the community event an annual tradition.
Competitive runners return each year to race for top times in the 5k and 10k while families stroll the shorter loop after younger children finish the kid’s run led by Rally, the Ridgefield Raptors mascot.
