Woodland Public Schools’ Family Community Resource Center (FCRC) collected 132winter coats for students in need during the 2019 coat drive on Saturday, Nov. 16.
All those who donated coats were given a ride on the Clark County Fire and Rescue fire truck. Sixty-seven coats were donated the day of the drive. For two weeks following the Drive for Coats on Nov. 16, the Woodland community donated an additional 65 coats for a total of 132 winter jackets.
“Woodland community members once again went above and beyond to help take care of those in need,” FCRC Program Specialist Gabby Meador said. “We also want to give a huge thanks to our firefighters who helped make this coat drive a success!”
