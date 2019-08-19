The Clark County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board is accepting nominations of businesses and individuals for the Disability Employment Awareness Community Awards. These awards honor the role people with developmental disabilities have in a dynamic and productive workforce and recognize leadership in the business community.
Nominations for businesses include large employers (50 or more local employees) and small employers (49 or less) of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Along with this, nominations for an employee with intellectual or developmental disabilities is also sought. Nominations are also open for The Dennis Campbell Outstanding Service Award for extraordinary service to improve the lives of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities and the David Hanawalt Service Award for an employment specialist who demonstrates service to their clients above and beyond the client’s expectations.
Deadline for submitting nominations is noon Friday, Aug. 23. Nomination forms can be found on the county's website at clark.wa.gov/community-ser
vices/developmental-disabilities. Forms must be mailed to Cheri Osterman, Clark County Developmental Disabilities, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver. Forms can also be faxed to (360) 397-8220 or emailed to cheri.osterman@clark.wa.gov.
The awards will be presented at the Disability Employment Awareness Event from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Heathman Lodge, 7801 NE Greenwood Drive, Vancouver, as October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
