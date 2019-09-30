Battle Ground Public Schools is set to make major upgrades to technology education in the school system due to a $300,000 grant from the Federal Communication Commission’s E-rate program. All BGPS students will benefit from the upgrade as the technology services department prepares to replace the district’s entire wireless network.
“Battle Ground Public Schools recognizes that technology plays a critical role in education and is committed to providing students with the tools needed to succeed in modern classrooms and work environments,” Scott McDaniel, the district’s director of technology, said in a news release. “We are excited for the opportunity to upgrade our already strong, reliable and secure network that is capable of supporting technology use by each student, every day, in all of our schools.”
Another way BGPS is prioritizing technology education is through the one-to-one computing initiative. The initiative has the goal of putting a Chromebook in the hands of every student grades 6 – 12.
“Chromebooks are perfect for school projects, accessing educational applications and websites, and even completing state-required online testing,” McDaniel said in the release. “Providing every student with access to a Chromebook prepares our students for 21st Century learning, increases student engagement, and enhances collaboration between students and their teachers.”
In support of the one-to-one initiative, the technology department at BGPS has placed an emphasis on demonstrating to teachers how to best incorporate Chromebooks into their curriculum and becoming Google Certified.
“With students having equitable access to technology and teachers well-equipped to take advantage of the available technological capabilities, Battle Ground is poised to accelerate learning by integrating technology into the classroom in authentic ways,” McDaniel concluded.
