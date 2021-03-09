Online enrollment is now open for kindergarteners who will attend Battle Ground Public Schools next year and continue on to be the class of 2034. Any child who will be five years old by Aug. 31 is eligible to enter kindergarten this falls. Students who enroll in Battle Ground’s full-day kindergarten will benefit from the advantages of a developmentally appropriate program, according to a news release.
To enroll, parents will need proof of their child’s birth date (such as a birth certificate) and a signed and completed Washington State Certification of Immunization Status form. According to the news release, the State of Washington requires immunization records to be medically verified. Families can find out which school their child will attend by using the Clark County Property Information Center (gis.clark.wa.gov/gishome/property/index.cfm) or by calling the district boundaries office at (360) 885-6577.
Kindergarten enrollment can be done online at battlegroundps.org/enroll/
School will begin next year on Wednesday, Sept. 1; however, kindergartners have a staggered start. Enrolled kindergartners will be invited to participate in an introductory program that allows small groups of students to get acclimated to the school environment, routines, their teacher and classroom and other students on the first days of school. Parents will receive a letter before the start of school about their child's start date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.